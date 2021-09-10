 Skip to main content
Braidwood Reed-Custer imposes its will on Lisle 42-14

Braidwood Reed-Custer's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 42-14 win over Lisle in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Lions were unable to gain ground in the final period, as the Comets cloned their points production 7-7.

Braidwood Reed-Custer's determination showed as it carried a 35-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Comets' offense jumped to a 20-7 lead over the Lions at halftime.

The Comets drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Lions after the first quarter.

