Braidwood Reed-Custer comes to play in easy win over Coal City 58-14

Braidwood Reed-Custer recorded a big victory over Coal City 58-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Braidwood Reed-Custer opened with a 30-7 advantage over Coal City through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Braidwood Reed-Custer struck to a 44-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Comets held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.