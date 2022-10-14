Braidwood Reed-Custer comes to play in easy win over Coal City 58-14

Braidwood Reed-Custer recorded a big victory over Coal City 58-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Braidwood Reed-Custer opened with a 30-7 advantage over Coal City through the first quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.
Braidwood Reed-Custer struck to a 44-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Comets held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
