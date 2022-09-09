 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Braidwood Reed-Custer baffles Lisle 53-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Braidwood Reed-Custer bottled Lisle 53-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9.

The first quarter gave Braidwood Reed-Custer a 14-0 lead over Lisle.

The Comets' offense charged in front for a 32-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Braidwood Reed-Custer jumped to a 45-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Comets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

The last time Braidwood Reed-Custer and Lisle played in a 42-14 game on September 10, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

