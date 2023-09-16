Champaign St. Thomas More dominates Milford

It was a tough night for Milford which was overmatched by Champaign St. Thomas More in this 54-20 verdict.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Champaign St Thomas More faced off against Flanagan-Cornell.

Chicago Amundsen pushes over Chicago Westinghouse

Chicago Amundsen collected a solid win over Chicago Westinghouse in a 28-18 verdict in Illinois high school football on Sept. 16.

Chicago Bulls overwhelms Chicago Clark

Chicago Bulls earned a convincing 42-8 win over Chicago Clark in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 16.

Chicago Crane denies Chicago Orr's challenge

Chicago Crane knocked off Chicago Orr 21-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 16.

Recently on Sept. 2, Chicago Crane squared off with Chicago Speer in a football game.

Chicago Dunbar defense stifles Chicago Gage Park

A suffocating defense helped Chicago Dunbar handle Chicago Gage Park 62-0 on Sept. 16 in Illinois football.

Chicago Dyett overwhelms Chicago Carver

Chicago Dyett recorded a big victory over Chicago Carver 30-6 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 16.

Recently on Sept. 7, Chicago Carver squared off with Chicago Vocational in a football game.

Chicago Foreman earns solid win over Chicago Kelly

Chicago Foreman eventually beat Chicago Kelly 36-18 during this Illinois football game on Sept. 16.

The last time Chicago Foreman and Chicago Kelly played in a 16-0 game on Oct. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Chicago Kelly faced off against Chicago Dunbar.

Chicago Golder overpowers Chicago Business and Finance in thorough fashion

It was a tough night for Chicago Business and Finance which was overmatched by Chicago Golder in this 42-8 verdict.

Chicago Hansberry shuts out Chicago Pritzker

Chicago Hansberry's defense throttled Chicago Pritzker, resulting in a 28-0 shutout in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 16.

Chicago Harlan defense stifles Chicago DuSable

Chicago Harlan's defense throttled Chicago DuSable, resulting in a 32-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory at Chicago Harlan Academy on Sept. 16.

Recently on Sept. 2, Chicago DuSable squared off with Chicago Steinmetz in a football game.

Chicago Hyde Park earns solid win over Chicago Perspectives

Chicago Hyde Park handed Chicago Perspectives a tough 22-8 loss in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 16.

Recently on Sept. 2, Chicago Hyde Park squared off with Chicago Westinghouse in a football game.

Chicago Kennedy shuts out Chicago Marshall

Defense dominated as Chicago Kennedy pitched a 14-0 shutout of Chicago Marshall in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 16.

Recently on Sept. 8, Chicago Kennedy squared off with Chicago Little Village in a football game.

Chicago Kenwood crushes Chicago Simeon

Chicago Kenwood recorded a big victory over Chicago Simeon 48-12 for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 16.

Chicago Kenwood darted in front of Chicago Simeon 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Broncos' offense roared in front for a 28-6 lead over the Wolverines at halftime.

Chicago Kenwood breathed fire to a 41-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Broncos held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Chicago Simeon and Chicago Kenwood faced off on Oct. 8, 2022 at Chicago Kenwood Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Chicago Simeon faced off against Sycamore and Chicago Kenwood took on Chicago St Rita on Sept. 1 at Chicago St Rita High School.

Chicago Longwood takes down Chicago Julian

Chicago Longwood handled Chicago Julian 38-16 in an impressive showing at Chicago Julian High on Sept. 16 in Illinois football action.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Chicago Julian faced off against Chicago Bowen.

Chicago Mather delivers statement win over Chicago Lake View

Chicago Mather dominated Chicago Lake View 28-7 on Sept. 16 in Illinois football.

Chicago Mather opened with a 28-7 advantage over Chicago Lake View through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

The last time Chicago Lake View and Chicago Mather played in a 18-12 game on Oct. 8, 2022.

Chicago Rauner defeats Chicago Muchin

Chicago Rauner handled Chicago Muchin 35-6 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 16.

Chicago Richards records thin win against Chicago Goode

Chicago Richards posted a narrow 20-16 win over Chicago Goode on Sept. 16 in Illinois football action.

Flanagan-Cornell tacks win on Danville Schlarman

Flanagan-Cornell's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Danville Schlarman 63-14 on Sept. 16 in Illinois football action.

Kincaid South Fork bests St. Anne

Kincaid South Fork's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from St. Anne 38-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 16.

Recently on Sept. 2, Kincaid South Fork squared off with Danville Schlarman in a football game.

Wilmette Loyola secures a win over Chicago Brother Rice

Wilmette Loyola handed Chicago Brother Rice a tough 41-24 loss during this Illinois football game on Sept. 16.

The Ramblers fought to a 24-10 halftime margin at the Crusaders' expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Ramblers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-14 edge.

The last time Wilmette Loyola and Chicago Brother Rice played in a 57-21 game on Sept. 17, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Wilmette Loyola faced off against Chicago Marist.

