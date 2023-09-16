Champaign St. Thomas More dominates Milford
It was a tough night for Milford which was overmatched by Champaign St. Thomas More in this 54-20 verdict.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Champaign St Thomas More faced off against Flanagan-Cornell.
Chicago Amundsen pushes over Chicago Westinghouse
Chicago Amundsen collected a solid win over Chicago Westinghouse in a 28-18 verdict in Illinois high school football on Sept. 16.
In recent action on Sept. 2, Chicago Westinghouse faced off against Chicago Hyde Park and Chicago Amundsen took on Chicago UP-Bronzeville on Sept. 8 at Chicago Amundsen High School.
Chicago Bulls overwhelms Chicago Clark
Chicago Bulls earned a convincing 42-8 win over Chicago Clark in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 16.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Chicago Bulls faced off against West Aurora and Chicago Clark took on Chicago De La Salle on Sept. 1 at Chicago De La Salle.
Chicago Crane denies Chicago Orr's challenge
Chicago Crane knocked off Chicago Orr 21-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 16.
Recently on Sept. 2, Chicago Crane squared off with Chicago Speer in a football game.
Chicago Dunbar defense stifles Chicago Gage Park
A suffocating defense helped Chicago Dunbar handle Chicago Gage Park 62-0 on Sept. 16 in Illinois football.
In recent action on Sept. 2, Chicago Gage Park faced off against Chicago Rauner and Chicago Dunbar took on Chicago Kelly on Sept. 2 at Chicago Kelly High School.
Chicago Dyett overwhelms Chicago Carver
Chicago Dyett recorded a big victory over Chicago Carver 30-6 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 16.
Recently on Sept. 7, Chicago Carver squared off with Chicago Vocational in a football game.
Chicago Foreman earns solid win over Chicago Kelly
Chicago Foreman eventually beat Chicago Kelly 36-18 during this Illinois football game on Sept. 16.
The last time Chicago Foreman and Chicago Kelly played in a 16-0 game on Oct. 15, 2022.
In recent action on Sept. 2, Chicago Kelly faced off against Chicago Dunbar.
Chicago Golder overpowers Chicago Business and Finance in thorough fashion
It was a tough night for Chicago Business and Finance which was overmatched by Chicago Golder in this 42-8 verdict.
Chicago Hansberry shuts out Chicago Pritzker
Chicago Hansberry's defense throttled Chicago Pritzker, resulting in a 28-0 shutout in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 16.
In recent action on Sept. 2, Chicago Hansberry faced off against Chicago UP-Bronzeville and Chicago Pritzker took on Chicago South Shore on Sept. 2 at Chicago South Shore High School.
Chicago Harlan defense stifles Chicago DuSable
Chicago Harlan's defense throttled Chicago DuSable, resulting in a 32-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory at Chicago Harlan Academy on Sept. 16.
Recently on Sept. 2, Chicago DuSable squared off with Chicago Steinmetz in a football game.
Chicago Hyde Park earns solid win over Chicago Perspectives
Chicago Hyde Park handed Chicago Perspectives a tough 22-8 loss in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 16.
Recently on Sept. 2, Chicago Hyde Park squared off with Chicago Westinghouse in a football game.
Chicago Kennedy shuts out Chicago Marshall
Defense dominated as Chicago Kennedy pitched a 14-0 shutout of Chicago Marshall in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 16.
Recently on Sept. 8, Chicago Kennedy squared off with Chicago Little Village in a football game.
Chicago Kenwood crushes Chicago Simeon
Chicago Kenwood recorded a big victory over Chicago Simeon 48-12 for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 16.
Chicago Kenwood darted in front of Chicago Simeon 7-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Broncos' offense roared in front for a 28-6 lead over the Wolverines at halftime.
Chicago Kenwood breathed fire to a 41-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Broncos held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Chicago Simeon and Chicago Kenwood faced off on Oct. 8, 2022 at Chicago Kenwood Academy.
In recent action on Sept. 2, Chicago Simeon faced off against Sycamore and Chicago Kenwood took on Chicago St Rita on Sept. 1 at Chicago St Rita High School.
Chicago Longwood takes down Chicago Julian
Chicago Longwood handled Chicago Julian 38-16 in an impressive showing at Chicago Julian High on Sept. 16 in Illinois football action.
In recent action on Sept. 8, Chicago Julian faced off against Chicago Bowen.
Chicago Mather delivers statement win over Chicago Lake View
Chicago Mather dominated Chicago Lake View 28-7 on Sept. 16 in Illinois football.
Chicago Mather opened with a 28-7 advantage over Chicago Lake View through the first quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.
The last time Chicago Lake View and Chicago Mather played in a 18-12 game on Oct. 8, 2022.
In recent action on Sept. 8, Chicago Lake View faced off against Chicago Von Steuben and Chicago Mather took on Chicago Lincoln Park on Sept. 7 at Chicago Stephen T Mather High School.
Chicago Rauner defeats Chicago Muchin
Chicago Rauner handled Chicago Muchin 35-6 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 16.
In recent action on Sept. 2, Chicago Rauner faced off against Chicago Gage Park and Chicago Muchin took on East Moline United Township on Sept. 2 at East Moline United Township High School.
Chicago Richards records thin win against Chicago Goode
Chicago Richards posted a narrow 20-16 win over Chicago Goode on Sept. 16 in Illinois football action.
Flanagan-Cornell tacks win on Danville Schlarman
Flanagan-Cornell's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Danville Schlarman 63-14 on Sept. 16 in Illinois football action.
In recent action on Sept. 2, Danville Schlarman faced off against Kincaid South Fork and Flanagan-Cornell took on Champaign St Thomas More on Sept. 1 at Flanagan-Cornell High School.
Kincaid South Fork bests St. Anne
Kincaid South Fork's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from St. Anne 38-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 16.
Recently on Sept. 2, Kincaid South Fork squared off with Danville Schlarman in a football game.
Wilmette Loyola secures a win over Chicago Brother Rice
Wilmette Loyola handed Chicago Brother Rice a tough 41-24 loss during this Illinois football game on Sept. 16.
The Ramblers fought to a 24-10 halftime margin at the Crusaders' expense.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Ramblers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-14 edge.
The last time Wilmette Loyola and Chicago Brother Rice played in a 57-21 game on Sept. 17, 2022.
In recent action on Sept. 8, Wilmette Loyola faced off against Chicago Marist.
