Arcola barely beats Oakland Tri-County

Arcola posted a narrow 21-12 win over Oakland Tri-County on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Last season, Arcola and Oakland Tri-County squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Oakland Tri-County.

Arlington Heights St. Viator slips past Chicago St. Patrick

Arlington Heights St. Viator topped Chicago St. Patrick 28-21 in a tough tilt for an Illinois high school football victory at Arlington Heights St. Viator High on Sept. 15.

Last season, Arlington Heights St. Viator and Chicago St Patrick faced off on Oct. 22, 2022 at Chicago St Patrick High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Chicago St Patrick faced off against Niles Notre Dame.

Arthur ALAH prevails over Niantic Sangamon Valley

Arthur ALAH left no doubt on Friday, controlling Niantic Sangamon Valley from start to finish for a 55-14 victory at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Athens scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Auburn

Athens took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Auburn 51-34 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Athens stormed in front of Auburn 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans drew within 28-18 at the intermission.

Auburn battled back to make it 35-26 in the third quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 16-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Athens and Auburn faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Auburn High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Athens faced off against Pleasant Plains and Auburn took on Maroa-Forsyth on Sept. 1 at Auburn High School.

Beardstown scores first and maintains advantage to beat Jacksonville Routt

Beardstown grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 46-44 win against Jacksonville Routt at Beardstown High on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Beardstown a 30-14 lead over Jacksonville Routt.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Tigers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 30-16 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Jacksonville Routt and Beardstown faced off on Sept. 10, 2022 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Jacksonville Routt faced off against White Hall North Greene.

Bethany Okaw Valley overwhelms Argenta-Oreana

Bethany Okaw Valley's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Argenta-Oreana 41-6 for an Illinois high school football victory at Bethany Okaw Valley High on Sept. 15.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Timberwolves fought to a 20-6 intermission margin at the Bombers' expense.

Bethany Okaw Valley thundered to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Timberwolves held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Bloomington earns solid win over Danville

Bloomington pushed past Danville for a 31-14 win during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

The last time Danville and Bloomington played in a 28-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bloomington faced off against Normal West and Danville took on Peoria on Sept. 2 at Peoria High School.

Bloomington Central Catholic squeezes past Monticello

Bloomington Central Catholic topped Monticello 24-16 in a tough tilt in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

Last season, Bloomington Central Catholic and Monticello faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School.

Catlin Salt Fork allows no points against Watseka

Defense dominated as Catlin Salt Fork pitched a 42-0 shutout of Watseka for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Hoopeston.

Champaign Centennial dominates Champaign Central in convincing showing

Champaign Centennial dismissed Champaign Central by a 34-7 count in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The last time Champaign Centennial and Champaign Central played in a 42-6 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Champaign Centennial faced off against Peoria Manual and Champaign Central took on Normal on Sept. 1 at Champaign Central High School.

Chatham Glenwood defense stifles Springfield

Chatham Glenwood's defense throttled Springfield, resulting in a 33-0 shutout during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

Chatham Glenwood opened with a 7-0 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.

The Titans fought to a 20-0 halftime margin at the Senators' expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Chatham Glenwood and Springfield faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Springfield faced off against Rochester and Chatham Glenwood took on Springfield Lanphier on Sept. 1 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

Chicago Brooks dominates Chicago UP-Bronzeville

Chicago Brooks dismissed Chicago UP-Bronzeville by a 38-6 count in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Chicago Comer holds off Chicago Corliss

Chicago Comer posted a narrow 14-8 win over Chicago Corliss for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Chicago DePaul routs Chicago Leo

Chicago DePaul left no doubt on Friday, controlling Chicago Leo from start to finish for a 38-14 victory on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Chicago DePaul darted in front of Chicago Leo 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams fought to a 24-14 intermission margin at the Lions' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Rams got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Chicago DePaul and Chicago Leo faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Chicago DePaul.

Recently on Sept. 1, Chicago Leo squared off with Melrose Park Walther in a football game.

Chicago George Washington escapes close call with Chicago Fenger

Chicago George Washington topped Chicago Fenger 14-13 in a tough tilt during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 2, Chicago Fenger squared off with Chicago Little Village in a football game.

Chicago Hope pockets slim win over West Chicago Wheaton Academy

Chicago Hope posted a narrow 30-29 win over West Chicago Wheaton Academy on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.

Recently on Sept. 1, Chicago Hope squared off with Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian in a football game.

Chicago Hubbard narrowly defeats Chicago Englewood STEM

Chicago Hubbard eventually beat Chicago Englewood STEM 16-6 for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 7, Chicago Englewood STEM squared off with Chicago Solorio in a football game.

Chicago King dominates Chicago Military in convincing showing

Chicago King recorded a big victory over Chicago Military 36-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 2, Chicago King squared off with Chicago Johnson in a football game.

Chicago Mt. Carmel sets early tone to dominate Chicago St. Rita

Chicago Mt. Carmel scored early and often in a 38-7 win over Chicago St. Rita on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Chicago Mt. Carmel a 21-7 lead over Chicago St. Rita.

The Caravan opened a towering 24-7 gap over the Mustangs at halftime.

Chicago Mt. Carmel breathed fire to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Chicago Mt Carmel and Chicago St Rita played in a 20-9 game on Nov. 19, 2022.

Chicago Phoenix edges past Chicago Collins in tough test

Chicago Phoenix posted a narrow 34-28 win over Chicago Collins in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Chicago Collins and Chicago Phoenix squared off on Sept. 24, 2022 at Chicago Collins Academy High School.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Chicago Collins faced off against Chicago North Lawndale and Chicago Phoenix took on Chicago Payton on Sept. 1 at Chicago Payton College Prep High School.

Chicago Senn survives for narrow win over Chicago Academy

Chicago Senn topped Chicago Academy 16-12 in a tough tilt during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

Chicago St. Ignatius edges past Chicago Marist in tough test

Chicago St. Ignatius finally found a way to top Chicago Marist 30-27 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

Chicago Sullivan escapes close call with Chicago Von Steuben

Chicago Sullivan finally found a way to top Chicago Von Steuben 8-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The last time Chicago Sullivan and Chicago Von Steuben played in a 42-35 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Chicago Von Steuben faced off against Chicago Senn.

Chicago Taft defeats Chicago Lane Tech

Chicago Taft handled Chicago Lane Tech 41-7 in an impressive showing on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

The last time Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Taft played in a 16-7 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Chicago UIC crushes Chicago Rowe-Clark

Chicago UIC raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 28-6 win over Chicago Rowe-Clark in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

Last season, Chicago UIC and Chicago Rowe-Clark squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Chicago Rowe-Clark Academy.

Recently on Sept. 2, Chicago UIC squared off with Chicago UCCS-Woodlawn in a football game.

Chicago Whitney Young allows no points against Chicago Curie

A suffocating defense helped Chicago Whitney Young handle Chicago Curie 43-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Chicago Curie faced off against Aurora Marmion.

Chicago Heights Marian takes down Chicago De La Salle

Chicago Heights Marian controlled the action to earn an impressive 36-6 win against Chicago De La Salle for an Illinois high school football victory at Chicago De La Salle on Sept. 15.

Last season, Chicago Heights Marian and Chicago De La Salle squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Chicago Heights Marian Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Chicago Clark.

Clinton allows no points against Moweaqua Central A&M

Defense dominated as Clinton pitched a 28-0 shutout of Moweaqua Central A&M on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Last season, Moweaqua Central A&M and Clinton faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Clinton High School.

Coal City bests Lisle

Coal City unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Lisle 41-7 Friday in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The last time Coal City and Lisle played in a 31-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lisle faced off against Seneca and Coal City took on Canton on Sept. 1 at Coal City High School.

Colfax Ridgeview crushes Fisher

Colfax Ridgeview's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Fisher 50-18 on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.

Last season, Colfax Ridgeview and Fisher faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Fisher High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Fisher squared off with Kentland South Newton in a football game.

Decatur Eisenhower crushes Springfield Lanphier

Decatur Eisenhower dismissed Springfield Lanphier by a 46-24 count in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

Last season, Springfield Lanphier and Decatur Eisenhower squared off on Oct. 8, 2022 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Lincoln and Springfield Lanphier took on Chatham Glenwood on Sept. 1 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

Downs Tri-Valley takes down Minonk Fieldcrest

Downs Tri-Valley dismissed Minonk Fieldcrest by a 55-12 count in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Vikings opened a giant 33-6 gap over the Knights at the intermission.

Downs Tri-Valley jumped to a 55-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings chalked up this decision in spite of the Knights' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Downs Tri-Valley and Minonk Fieldcrest squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Downs Tri-Valley High School.

Dunlap darts by Bartonville Limestone

Dunlap scored early and often to roll over Bartonville Limestone 41-6 for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Dunlap moved in front of Bartonville Limestone 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles registered a 41-0 advantage at halftime over the Rockets.

Bartonville Limestone showed its spirit while rallying to within 41-6 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dunlap and Bartonville Limestone faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Bartonville Limestone High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Dunlap faced off against Rock Island.

East Peoria records thin win against Canton

East Peoria posted a narrow 25-20 win over Canton at East Peoria High on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

East Peoria opened with a 7-0 advantage over Canton through the first quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Little Giants inched back to a 13-7 deficit.

East Peoria darted to a 19-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Little Giants managed a 13-6 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Canton and East Peoria played in a 41-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

El Paso-Gridley races in front to defeat Elmwood

El Paso-Gridley took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Elmwood 45-6 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

El Paso-Gridley moved in front of Elmwood 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans registered a 23-0 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

El Paso-Gridley charged to a 45-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Sept. 1, El Paso-Gridley squared off with Minonk Fieldcrest in a football game.

Fairbury Prairie Central shuts out Rantoul

Defense dominated as Fairbury Prairie Central pitched a 48-0 shutout of Rantoul in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

Fairbury Prairie Central moved in front of Rantoul 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks opened a towering 48-0 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Fairbury Prairie Central and Rantoul faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Rantoul Township High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Rantoul faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic.

Fithian Oakwood's initial push dashes Clifton Central's hopes

Fithian Oakwood broke in front early and tripped Clifton Central for a 34-25 win in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Fithian Oakwood jumped in front of Clifton Central 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The tables turned a bit at halftime when Clifton Central got within 28-19.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Clifton Central and Fithian Oakwood squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Clifton Central High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley narrowly defeats Eureka

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley knocked off Eureka 34-14 on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley a 7-0 lead over Eureka.

The Falcons' offense pulled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Hornets at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Falcons enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Hornets' 7-6 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Eureka and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Eureka squared off with Shelbyville in a football game.

Hanover River Ridge records thin win against Farmer City Blue Ridge

Hanover River Ridge finally found a way to top Farmer City Blue Ridge 21-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Heyworth routs Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Heyworth rolled past Deer Creek-Mackinaw for a comfortable 42-14 victory in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Heyworth and Deer Creek-Mackinaw settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Heyworth enjoyed a towering margin over Deer Creek-Mackinaw with a 34-14 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Hornets held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Heyworth faced off against Stockton.

Hillsboro takes down Gillespie

Hillsboro raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-20 win over Gillespie at Gillespie High on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

The last time Hillsboro and Gillespie played in a 63-18 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Gillespie squared off with Virden North Mac in a football game.

Kankakee Bishop McNamara denies Chicago Christ the King's challenge

Kankakee Bishop McNamara pushed past Chicago Christ the King for a 26-12 win in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Chicago Christ the King faced off against Elmwood Park.

Le Roy shuts out Tremont

Le Roy's defense throttled Tremont, resulting in a 47-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Turks.

Le Roy breathed fire to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Le Roy and Tremont squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Le Roy High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Le Roy faced off against Macon Meridian.

Lincoln delivers statement win over Peoria Manual

Lincoln unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Peoria Manual 48-12 Friday for an Illinois high school football victory at Lincoln High on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lincoln faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Peoria Manual took on Champaign Centennial on Sept. 1 at Peoria Manual High School.

Lombard Montini overcomes Lisle Benet's lead to earn win

Lisle Benet cut in front to start, but Lombard Montini answered the challenge to collect a 21-10 victory in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lisle Benet faced off against Moline.

Macon Meridian slips past Warrensburg-Latham

Macon Meridian finally found a way to top Warrensburg-Latham 16-12 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Macon Meridian squared off with Le Roy in a football game.

Mahomet-Seymour overwhelms Charleston

Mahomet-Seymour recorded a big victory over Charleston 49-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Mahomet-Seymour pulled in front of Charleston 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Bulldogs held on with a 27-21 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Mahomet-Seymour and Charleston played in a 55-14 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Charleston faced off against Paris and Mahomet-Seymour took on Highland on Sept. 1 at Mahomet-Seymour High School.

Maroa-Forsyth races in front to defeat Riverton

Maroa-Forsyth controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 68-6 victory over Riverton at Riverton High on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Maroa-Forsyth pulled in front of Riverton 27-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans opened a lopsided 54-6 gap over the Hawks at the intermission.

Maroa-Forsyth breathed fire to a 61-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Riverton squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Maroa-Forsyth High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Maroa-Forsyth squared off with Auburn in a football game.

Morton overwhelms Metamora

Morton recorded a big victory over Metamora 45-19 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

Last season, Metamora and Morton squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Metamora High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Metamora squared off with La Salle-Peru in a football game.

Mt. Zion defeats Taylorville

Mt. Zion dominated from start to finish in an imposing 28-6 win over Taylorville in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Mt. Zion a 7-0 lead over Taylorville.

The Braves opened a meager 21-6 gap over the Tornadoes at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Braves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Mt Zion and Taylorville squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Taylorville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Taylorville faced off against Robinson and Mt Zion took on Troy Triad on Sept. 1 at Mt Zion High School.

New Berlin defense stifles Pittsfield

New Berlin's defense throttled Pittsfield, resulting in a 40-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Pretzels fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Saukees' expense.

New Berlin roared to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pretzels got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Pittsfield and New Berlin played in a 29-0 game on Oct. 1, 2021.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Pittsfield faced off against Stanford Olympia and New Berlin took on Petersburg PORTA on Sept. 1 at Petersburg PORTA High School.

Nokomis routs Cerro Gordo

Nokomis dismissed Cerro Gordo by a 46-7 count in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Nokomis opened with a 30-0 advantage over Cerro Gordo through the first quarter.

The Redskins registered a 38-0 advantage at halftime over the Broncos.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Redskins got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

Normal takes advantage of early margin to defeat Peoria

A swift early pace pushed Normal past Peoria Friday 63-42 during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

Normal moved in front of Peoria 28-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Ironmen fought to a 42-22 intermission margin at the Lions' expense.

Normal charged to a 63-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Ironmen chalked up this decision in spite of the Lions' spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Peoria and Normal played in a 64-30 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Normal faced off against Champaign Central and Peoria took on Danville on Sept. 2 at Peoria High School.

Normal University pushes over Decatur MacArthur

Normal University handed Decatur MacArthur a tough 28-14 loss for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Normal University opened with a 7-0 advantage over Decatur MacArthur through the first quarter.

The Pioneers fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Generals' expense.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Decatur MacArthur fought to within 28-7.

The Generals managed a 7-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Decatur MacArthur and Normal University played in a 14-9 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

Normal West dominates Urbana

Normal West dominated Urbana 65-14 for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Urbana faced off against Peoria Notre Dame and Normal West took on Bloomington on Sept. 1 at Normal West High School.

Pana bests Virden North Mac

Pana unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Virden North Mac 55-20 Friday in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Pana and Virden North Mac squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Pana High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Virden North Mac faced off against Gillespie and Pana took on Carlinville on Sept. 1 at Carlinville High School.

Pawnee tops Biggsville West Central

It was a tough night for Biggsville West Central which was overmatched by Pawnee in this 56-12 verdict.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda defeats Pontiac

It was a tough night for Pontiac which was overmatched by Paxton-Buckley-Loda in this 55-14 verdict.

The last time Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Pontiac played in a 43-6 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Newton.

Peoria Notre Dame scores early, pulls away from Peoria Richwoods

Peoria Notre Dame controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 42-7 victory over Peoria Richwoods in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Peoria Richwoods faced off against Springfield Southeast and Peoria Notre Dame took on Urbana on Sept. 2 at Peoria Notre Dame High School.

Pleasant Plains collects victory over Petersburg PORTA

Pleasant Plains knocked off Petersburg PORTA 35-18 on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Pleasant Plains a 7-6 lead over Petersburg PORTA.

The Cardinals registered a 14-6 advantage at halftime over the Bluejays.

Pleasant Plains stormed to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Bluejays' 12-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Pleasant Plains and Petersburg PORTA played in a 49-22 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Petersburg PORTA faced off against New Berlin and Pleasant Plains took on Athens on Sept. 1 at Pleasant Plains High School.

Rochester shuts out Jacksonville

Defense dominated as Rochester pitched a 56-0 shutout of Jacksonville on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Rochester a 28-0 lead over Jacksonville.

The Rockets' offense stormed in front for a 42-0 lead over the Crimsons at halftime.

Rochester steamrolled to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Rochester and Jacksonville squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Rochester High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Rochester faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Decatur MacArthur on Sept. 1 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

Shelbyville tops Tuscola

Shelbyville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 50-28 win over Tuscola in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Shelbyville a 22-13 lead over Tuscola.

The Rams' offense stormed in front for a 36-20 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Shelbyville breathed fire to a 44-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors narrowed the gap 8-6 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Shelbyville and Tuscola squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Tuscola High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Shelbyville faced off against Eureka and Tuscola took on Carlyle on Sept. 1 at Tuscola High School.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin shuts out Springfield Southeast

A suffocating defense helped Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin handle Springfield Southeast 42-0 for an Illinois high school football victory at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 14-0 lead over Springfield Southeast.

The Cyclones opened a monstrous 28-0 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin breathed fire to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Southeast squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Springfield Southeast High School.

St. Joseph-Ogden dominates Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central

St. Joseph-Ogden scored early and often to roll over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 56-19 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The last time St Joseph-Ogden and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central played in a 41-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Sullivan dominates Argenta-Oreana

Sullivan unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Argenta-Oreana 41-6 Friday on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.

The Redskins fought to a 34-6 intermission margin at the Bombers' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Redskins got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Nokomis.

Toledo Cumberland pushes over Villa Grove

Toledo Cumberland notched a win against Villa Grove 18-7 during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

Toledo Cumberland darted in front of Villa Grove 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils trimmed the margin to make it 12-7 at the intermission.

Toledo Cumberland moved to an 18-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Toledo Cumberland and Villa Grove played in a 42-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

Tolono Unity tacks win on Decatur St. Teresa

It was a tough night for Decatur St. Teresa which was overmatched by Tolono Unity in this 42-21 verdict.

Tolono Unity opened with a 14-7 advantage over Decatur St. Teresa through the first quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 35-7 intermission margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Decatur St. Teresa got within 35-14.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 42-21.

Toulon Stark County rides to cruise-control win over Havana

Toulon Stark County earned a convincing 49-18 win over Havana in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Havana faced off against Princeville.

Washington shuts out Pekin

Defense dominated as Washington pitched a 35-0 shutout of Pekin in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Washington darted in front of Pekin 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers' offense roared in front for a 21-0 lead over the Dragons at the intermission.

Washington pulled to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Pekin and Washington faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Pekin High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Washington faced off against Kankakee and Pekin took on Belleville East on Sept. 1 at Pekin High School.

Westville delivers statement win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Westville scored early and often to roll over Georgetown-Ridge Farm 49-10 on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.

The last time Westville and Georgetown-Ridge Farm played in a 59-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

