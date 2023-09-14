Chicago Johnson allows no points against Chicago Solorio

Defense dominated as Chicago Johnson pitched a 46-0 shutout of Chicago Solorio for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 14.

Chicago Lincoln Park defense stifles Chicago Schurz

Defense dominated as Chicago Lincoln Park pitched a 52-0 shutout of Chicago Schurz in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 14.

Chicago Morgan Park earns narrow win over Chicago Phillips

Chicago Morgan Park finally found a way to top Chicago Phillips 24-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 14.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Mustangs' offense jumped in front for a 12-6 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Chicago Phillips moved ahead of Chicago Morgan Park 20-18 to start the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Mustangs, as they climbed out of a hole with a 24-20 scoring margin.

Last season, Chicago Morgan Park and Chicago Phillips faced off on Sept. 10, 2022 at Chicago Phillips High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Chicago Morgan Park faced off against Chicago Mt Carmel.

Chicago North Lawndale takes down Chicago Speer

Chicago North Lawndale rolled past Chicago Speer for a comfortable 40-16 victory for an Illinois high school football victory at Chicago Itw David Speer Academy on Sept. 14.

Chicago Payton allows no points against Chicago Raby

Chicago Payton's defense throttled Chicago Raby, resulting in a 52-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on Sept. 14.

Last season, Chicago Payton and Chicago Raby squared off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Chicago Al Raby High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Chicago Payton squared off with Chicago Phoenix in a football game.

Chicago Prosser defense stifles Chicago Clemente

Chicago Prosser's defense throttled Chicago Clemente, resulting in a 10-0 shutout on Sept. 14 in Illinois football.

The last time Chicago Prosser and Chicago Clemente played in a 7-6 game on Oct. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Chicago Prosser faced off against Westmont and Chicago Clemente took on Norridge Ridgewood on Sept. 1 at Norridge Ridgewood High School.

Chicago South Shore allows no points against Chicago Bowen

Chicago South Shore's defense throttled Chicago Bowen, resulting in a 14-0 shutout on Sept. 14 in Illinois football.

Chicago Vocational narrowly defeats Chicago Agricultural Science

Chicago Vocational eventually beat Chicago Agricultural Science 26-12 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 14.

