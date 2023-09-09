Champaign St. Thomas More squeezes past Kincaid South Fork

Champaign St. Thomas More finally found a way to top Kincaid South Fork 20-14 on Sept. 9 in Illinois football action.

Recently on Aug. 26, Champaign St Thomas More squared off with Farmer City Blue Ridge in a football game.

Chicago Bogan secures a win over Chicago Kelly

Chicago Bogan notched a win against Chicago Kelly 28-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 9.

Chicago Dunbar shuts out Chicago DuSable

Chicago Dunbar's defense throttled Chicago DuSable, resulting in a 50-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 9.

Chicago Dyett defeats Chicago Goode

Chicago Dyett left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Chicago Goode from start to finish for a 36-14 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 9.

Last season, Chicago Goode and Chicago Dyett squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Chicago Dyett High School.

Chicago Golder darts by Chicago DRW

Chicago Golder raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 34-6 win over Chicago DRW in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 9.

Chicago Golder opened with a 34-6 advantage over Chicago DRW through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second, third and fourth quarters as the Panthers and the Cheetahs were both scoreless.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Chicago Golder faced off against Chicago Back of the Yards.

The Chicago Hansberry defense stifles Chicago Business and Finance

Defense dominated as Chicago Hansberry pitched a 56-0 shutout of Chicago Business and Finance on Sept. 9 in Illinois football.

Recently on Aug. 31, Chicago Business and Finance squared off with Chicago North Grand in a football game.

Chicago Lane Tech sprints past Chicago Hyde Park

Chicago Lane Tech eventually beat Chicago Hyde Park 32-14 on Sept. 9 in Illinois football action.

Chicago Lane Tech moved in front of Chicago Hyde Park 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Champions' offense thundered in front for a 26-6 lead over the Thunderbirds at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Hyde Park were both scoreless.

The Thunderbirds rallied with an 8-6 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Champions prevailed.

The Chicago Longwood defense stifles Chicago Fenger

Defense dominated as Chicago Longwood pitched a 48-0 shutout of Chicago Fenger for an Illinois high school football victory at Chicago Cics-Longwood on Sept. 9.

Recently on Aug. 26, Chicago Longwood squared off with Chicago Dyett in a football game.

Chicago Marshall denies Chicago Clemente's challenge

Chicago Marshall eventually beat Chicago Clemente 36-18 at Chicago Clemente Academy on Sept. 9 in Illinois football action.

Chicago North Lawndale posts win at Chicago Crane's expense

Chicago North Lawndale collected a solid win over Chicago Crane in a 44-28 verdict in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 9.

The last time Chicago North Lawndale and Chicago Crane played in a 24-12 game on Oct. 8, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Chicago Crane faced off against Westmont and Chicago North Lawndale took on Chicago Collins on Aug. 31 at Chicago Collins Academy High School.

The Chicago Phoenix defense stifles Woodlawn

Defense dominated as Chicago Phoenix pitched a 26-0 shutout of Woodlawn for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 9.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Chicago Phoenix faced off against Chicago Payton.

Chicago Prosser rides to cruise-control win over Chicago Steinmetz

Chicago Prosser controlled the action to earn an impressive 38-6 win against Chicago Steinmetz in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 9.

Last season, Chicago Steinmetz and Chicago Prosser faced off on Oct. 8, 2021 at Chicago Prosser Academy.

Recently on Aug. 26, Chicago Prosser squared off with Chicago Speer in a football game.

Chicago Rowe-Clark slips past Chicago Pritzker

Chicago Rowe-Clark posted a narrow 14-12 win over Chicago Pritzker during this Illinois football game on Sept. 9.

Last season, Chicago Pritzker and Chicago Rowe-Clark squared off on Sept. 25, 2021 at Chicago Rowe-Clark Academy.

Chicago Senn escapes Chicago Sullivan in thin win

Chicago Senn posted a narrow 24-18 win over Chicago Sullivan for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 9.

Last season, Chicago Sullivan and Chicago Senn squared off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Chicago Senn High School.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Chicago Sullivan faced off against Chicago Schurz.

Chicago Simeon narrowly defeats Chicago Bulls

Chicago Simeon eventually beat Chicago Bulls 28-12 for an Illinois high school football victory at Chicago Simeon Academy on Sept. 9.

Chicago UIC earns stressful win over Chicago Rauner

Chicago UIC finally found a way to top Chicago Rauner 40-34 during this Illinois football game on Sept. 9.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Chicago UIC faced off against Chicago Heights Bloom.

Chicago Westinghouse claims tight victory against Chicago Perspectives

Chicago Westinghouse topped Chicago Perspectives 25-18 in a tough tilt in Illinois high school football on Sept. 9.

Recently on Aug. 25, Chicago Westinghouse squared off with Lombard Montini in a football game.

Monticello dominates St. Louis Confluence

Monticello dominated from start to finish in an imposing 56-14 win over St. Louis Confluence at Monticello High on Sept. 9 in Illinois football action.

Shelbyville allows no points against St. Louis Roosevelt

A suffocating defense helped Shelbyville handle St. Louis Roosevelt 42-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 9.

Shelbyville opened with a 7-0 advantage over St. Louis Roosevelt through the first quarter.

The Rams registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Rough Riders.

Shelbyville pulled to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Shelbyville faced off against Newton.

