Argenta-Oreana grinds out close victory over Arcola

Argenta-Oreana finally found a way to top Arcola 21-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, Arcola and Argenta-Oreana faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Arcola High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Arthur ALAH and Arcola took on Nokomis on Aug. 26 at Arcola High School.

Arthur ALAH claims victory against Oakland Tri-County

Arthur ALAH grabbed a 36-16 victory at the expense of Oakland Tri-County in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Arthur ALAH opened with a 14-0 advantage over Oakland Tri-County through the first quarter.

The Knights' offense breathed fire in front for a 30-0 lead over the Titans at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Titans enjoyed a 16-6 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Arthur ALAH and Oakland Tri-County played in a 42-6 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Arthur ALAH faced off against Argenta-Oreana.

Astoria South Fulton dominates Havana

Astoria South Fulton's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Havana 28-6 for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Athens pockets slim win over Stanford Olympia

Athens finally found a way to top Stanford Olympia 14-6 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

Athens moved in front of Stanford Olympia 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The scoreboard blinked a 6-6 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Athens darted in front of Stanford Olympia 14-6 going into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Athens and Stanford Olympia played in a 22-8 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Auburn darts by Pleasant Plains

It was a tough night for Pleasant Plains which was overmatched by Auburn in this 48-21 verdict.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a tight 26-21 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Auburn steamrolled to a 40-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Auburn and Pleasant Plains squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Auburn High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Auburn squared off with New Berlin in a football game.

Aurora Christian holds off Chicago Hope

Aurora Christian topped Chicago Hope 27-22 in a tough tilt for an Illinois high school football victory at Chicago Hope Academy on Sept. 8.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first, second and third quarters.

Aurora Christian held on with a 27-22 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Aurora Marmion's speedy start jolts Chicago Leo

Aurora Marmion took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Chicago Leo 42-14 on Sept. 8 in Illinois football.

Last season, Aurora Marmion and Chicago Leo faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Aurora Marmion Academy.

Recently on Aug. 25, Chicago Leo squared off with Kankakee Bishop McNamara in a football game.

Bartonville Limestone holds off East Peoria

Bartonville Limestone finally found a way to top East Peoria 13-12 at Bartonville Limestone High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

East Peoria showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Bartonville Limestone as the first quarter ended.

Bartonville Limestone broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 13-12 lead over East Peoria.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Bartonville Limestone and East Peoria played in a 36-22 game on Sept. 24, 2021.

Bethany Okaw Valley bests Toledo Cumberland

Bethany Okaw Valley earned a convincing 33-12 win over Toledo Cumberland on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

The Timberwolves' offense thundered in front for a 27-6 lead over the Pirates at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Bloomington squeezes past Peoria Notre Dame

Bloomington posted a narrow 34-26 win over Peoria Notre Dame in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 20-20 duel in the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Purple Raiders held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Bloomington and Peoria Notre Dame played in a 18-12 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Bloomington Central Catholic takes down Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Bloomington Central Catholic controlled the action to earn an impressive 44-7 win against Paxton-Buckley-Loda in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

Last season, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Bloomington Central Catholic faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.

The Catlin Salt Fork defense stifles Gilman Iroquois West

Defense dominated as Catlin Salt Fork pitched a 27-0 shutout of Gilman Iroquois West in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Catlin Salt Fork a 27-0 lead over Gilman Iroquois West.

Defense ruled the second, third and fourth quarters as the Storm and the Raiders were both scoreless.

The last time Gilman Iroquois West and Catlin Salt Fork played in a 23-20 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Westville.

Champaign Centennial earns solid win over Peoria Richwoods

Champaign Centennial grabbed a 33-20 victory at the expense of Peoria Richwoods during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

Champaign Centennial opened with a 13-7 advantage over Peoria Richwoods through the first quarter.

The Chargers registered a 33-20 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Champaign Centennial faced off against Urbana.

Champaign Central rides to cruise-control win over Springfield Lanphier

Champaign Central's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Springfield Lanphier 55-14 on Sept. 8 in Illinois football.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

Champaign Central took control in the third quarter with a 34-6 advantage over Springfield Lanphier.

The Maroons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-8 edge.

Recently on Aug. 26, Springfield Lanphier squared off with Lincoln in a football game.

Charleston denies Jerseyville Jersey's challenge

Charleston collected a solid win over Jerseyville Jersey in a 30-18 verdict in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

Charleston opened with a 23-12 advantage over Jerseyville Jersey through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Trojans held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Charleston faced off against Herscher.

Chatham Glenwood shuts out Decatur Eisenhower

A suffocating defense helped Chatham Glenwood handle Decatur Eisenhower 58-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The last time Chatham Glenwood and Decatur Eisenhower played in a 56-8 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 26, Chatham Glenwood squared off with Danville in a football game.

Chicago Amundsen tops Chicago UP-Bronzeville

It was a tough night for Chicago UP-Bronzeville which was overmatched by Chicago Amundsen in this 41-14 verdict.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Chicago Amundsen faced off against Skokie Niles North.

Chicago Brother Rice dominates Chicago St. Ignatius

Chicago Brother Rice left no doubt on Friday, controlling Chicago St. Ignatius from start to finish for a 28-6 victory for an Illinois high school football victory at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep on Sept. 8.

The Crusaders fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Wolfpack's expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Crusaders held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Chicago Brother Rice faced off against Park Ridge Maine South.

Chicago Julian holds off Chicago Bowen

Chicago Julian topped Chicago Bowen 22-20 in a tough tilt in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

Chicago Kennedy allows no points against Chicago Little Village

A suffocating defense helped Chicago Kennedy handle Chicago Little Village 14-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Chicago Kennedy faced off against Chicago Lake View and Chicago Little Village took on Chicago Bowen on Aug. 26 at Chicago Little Village Lawndale High School Campus.

Chicago Kenwood allows no points against Chicago Clark

Defense dominated as Chicago Kenwood pitched a 64-0 shutout of Chicago Clark in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

Chicago King shuts out Chicago Maria

Defense dominated as Chicago King pitched a 10-0 shutout of Chicago Maria in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Chicago Lake View allows no points against Chicago Von Steuben

Defense dominated as Chicago Lake View pitched a 10-0 shutout of Chicago Von Steuben in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

Last season, Chicago Lake View and Chicago Von Steuben faced off on Oct. 20, 2022 at Chicago Friedrich Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center.

Chicago Morgan Park scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Chicago Whitney Young

Chicago Morgan Park left no doubt in recording a 34-7 win over Chicago Whitney Young at Chicago Whitney Young High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Chicago Morgan Park jumped in front of Chicago Whitney Young 34-7 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

Recently on Aug. 25, Chicago Morgan Park squared off with Oak Lawn Richards in a football game.

Chicago Mt. Carmel shuts out Niles Notre Dame

Defense dominated as Chicago Mt. Carmel pitched a 35-0 shutout of Niles Notre Dame in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, Chicago Mt Carmel and Niles Notre Dame faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Niles Notre Dame College Prep.

Recently on Aug. 26, Chicago Mt Carmel squared off with East St Louis in a football game.

Chicago Payton allows no points against Chicago Speer

A suffocating defense helped Chicago Payton handle Chicago Speer 21-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Chicago Speer faced off against Chicago Prosser and Chicago Payton took on Chicago Hubbard on Aug. 26 at Chicago Payton College Prep High School.

Resolve: Chicago St. Rita comes from behind to topple Joliet Catholic

Chicago St. Rita fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 20-10 win over Joliet Catholic on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

The start wasn't the problem for Joliet Catholic, as it began with a 10-0 edge over Chicago St. Rita through the end of the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Mustangs and the Hilltoppers were both scoreless.

Joliet Catholic moved ahead by earning a 10-2 advantage over Chicago St. Rita at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Mustangs, as they climbed out of a hole with a 20-10 scoring margin.

Recently on Aug. 25, Chicago St Rita squared off with Orland Park Sandburg in a football game.

Chicago Taft shuts out Chicago Brooks

Defense dominated as Chicago Taft pitched a 28-0 shutout of Chicago Brooks at Chicago Taft High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Chicago Taft a 7-0 lead over Chicago Brooks.

Chicago Taft's offense jumped in front for a 14-0 lead over Chicago Brooks at the intermission.

Chicago Taft steamrolled to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Clifton Central barely beats Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Clifton Central topped Georgetown-Ridge Farm 27-20 in a tough tilt on Sept. 8 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Clifton Central a 7-0 lead over Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

The Buffaloes showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 13-7.

Clifton Central darted to a 27-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Buffaloes closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Clifton Central and Georgetown-Ridge Farm squared off on Sept. 3, 2022 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Georgetown-Ridge Farm squared off with Watseka in a football game.

Coal City scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Streator

An early dose of momentum helped Coal City to a 55-6 runaway past Streator for an Illinois high school football victory at Coal City High on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Coal City a 14-0 lead over Streator.

The Coalers' offense steamrolled in front for a 41-6 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Coal City stormed to a 48-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Coalers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Coal City and Streator played in a 41-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Coal City faced off against Morris and Streator took on East Peoria on Aug. 25 at Streator High School.

Danville dominates Peoria Manual in convincing showing

Danville's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Peoria Manual 52-12 on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Danville moved in front of Peoria Manual 16-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings' offense moved in front for a 23-12 lead over the Rams at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 29-0 edge.

Last season, Danville and Peoria Manual faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Peoria Manual High School.

Recently on Aug. 26, Danville squared off with Chatham Glenwood in a football game.

The Downs Tri-Valley defense stifles Fisher

A suffocating defense helped Downs Tri-Valley handle Fisher 57-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Fisher faced off against Dakota.

Dunlap allows no points against Pekin

Defense dominated as Dunlap pitched a 40-0 shutout of Pekin in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

Dunlap roared in front of Pekin 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Dunlap roared to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Pekin and Dunlap faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Dunlap High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Pekin faced off against Rolling Meadows and Dunlap took on Galesburg on Aug. 25 at Galesburg High School.

Elmhurst ICCP darts by Lisle Benet

Elmhurst ICCP dominated from start to finish in an imposing 34-9 win over Lisle Benet in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

Elmhurst ICCP opened with a 14-0 advantage over Lisle Benet through the first quarter.

The Knights opened a towering 28-0 gap over the Redwings at halftime.

Elmhurst ICCP jumped to a 34-2 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redwings rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Knights prevailed.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Lisle Benet faced off against Oak Forest.

Eureka rally stops Clinton

Eureka rallied from behind to knock off Clinton for a 47-28 verdict on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Recently on Aug. 26, Clinton squared off with Tremont in a football game.

Farmer City Blue Ridge defeats Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran

Farmer City Blue Ridge scored early and often to roll over Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 52-14 for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against St. Anne.

Farmington posts win at Tuscola's expense

Farmington handed Tuscola a tough 53-34 loss in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Farmington a 12-7 lead over Tuscola.

The Farmers fought to a 26-14 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Farmers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 27-20 edge.

Recently on Aug. 25, Tuscola squared off with Peru St Bede in a football game.

Fithian Oakwood tacks win on Watseka

Fithian Oakwood dominated Watseka 67-27 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Fithian Oakwood jumped in front of Watseka 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Comets opened a monstrous 46-13 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Watseka trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 46-20.

The Comets held on with a 21-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley claims tight victory against El Paso-Gridley

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley posted a narrow 21-13 win over El Paso-Gridley for an Illinois high school football victory at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High on Sept. 8.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first, second and third quarters.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-13 edge.

Last season, El Paso-Gridley and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at El Paso-Gridley High School.

Greenville allows no points against Gillespie

Defense dominated as Greenville pitched a 33-0 shutout of Gillespie in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Greenville took control in the third quarter with a 33-0 advantage over Gillespie.

Defense ruled the first, second and fourth quarters as the Comets and the Miners were both scoreless.

Last season, Greenville and Gillespie faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Greenville High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Gillespie squared off with Piasa Southwestern in a football game.

Heyworth collects victory over Tremont

Heyworth knocked off Tremont 28-8 on Sept. 8 in Illinois football.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Tremont faced off against Clinton.

Jacksonville Routt's speedy start jolts Concord Triopia

An early dose of momentum helped Jacksonville Routt to a 33-6 runaway past Concord Triopia in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Jacksonville Routt a 14-0 lead over Concord Triopia.

The Rockets' offense thundered in front for a 21-0 lead over the Trojans at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Jacksonville Routt squared off with Hardin Calhoun in a football game.

Le Roy takes advantage of early margin to defeat Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Le Roy controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 34-14 victory over Deer Creek-Mackinaw in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Le Roy a 19-0 lead over Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Le Roy charged to a 34-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Panthers and the Chiefs were both scoreless.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Chicago Academy.

Litchfield delivers statement win over Virden North Mac

Litchfield handled Virden North Mac 42-21 in an impressive showing during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Litchfield and Virden North Mac were both scoreless.

The Purple Panthers registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Litchfield steamrolled to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Purple Panthers and the Panthers each scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Virden North Mac squared off with Hillsboro in a football game.

Mahomet-Seymour dominates Quincy Notre Dame

Mahomet-Seymour dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-14 win over Quincy Notre Dame in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

The Bulldogs registered a 28-14 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Mahomet-Seymour jumped to a 42-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Quincy Notre Dame squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Mahomet-Seymour High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Morton.

The Maroa-Forsyth defense stifles Petersburg PORTA

Maroa-Forsyth's defense throttled Petersburg PORTA, resulting in a 63-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Petersburg PORTA squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Petersburg PORTA High School.

Minonk Fieldcrest routs Colfax Ridgeview

It was a tough night for Colfax Ridgeview which was overmatched by Minonk Fieldcrest in this 36-14 verdict.

Recently on Aug. 25, Minonk Fieldcrest squared off with Dwight in a football game.

Momence outlasts Westville

Momence grabbed a 34-14 victory at the expense of Westville in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Morton scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Canton

Morton rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 57-13 win over Canton during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

Morton breathed fire in front of Canton 23-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Potters opened an immense 30-13 gap over the Little Giants at halftime.

Morton charged to a 50-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Potters got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Morton and Canton played in a 35-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Morton squared off with Mahomet-Seymour in a football game.

Moweaqua Central A&M squeezes past Decatur St. Teresa

Moweaqua Central A&M posted a narrow 32-29 win over Decatur St. Teresa for an Illinois high school football victory at Decatur St. Teresa High on Sept. 8.

Decatur St. Teresa started on steady ground by forging a 14-0 lead over Moweaqua Central A&M at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs jumped a tight margin over the Raiders as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Moweaqua Central A&M broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 26-21 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.

The Bulldogs rallied with an 8-6 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Raiders prevailed.

Last season, Decatur St Teresa and Moweaqua Central A&M squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Linton-Stockton.

Mt. Zion overwhelms Salem

Mt. Zion recorded a big victory over Salem 48-6 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Mt Zion faced off against Bartonville Limestone.

Mundelein Carmel overwhelms Chicago DePaul

It was a tough night for Chicago DePaul which was overmatched by Mundelein Carmel in this 46-14 verdict.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Chicago DePaul faced off against Deerfield.

New Berlin prevails over Riverton

New Berlin dominated Riverton 56-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The last time New Berlin and Riverton played in a 19-12 game on Oct. 8, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 25, New Berlin faced off against Auburn.

Niantic Sangamon Valley races in front to defeat Cerro Gordo

An early dose of momentum helped Niantic Sangamon Valley to a 28-16 runaway past Cerro Gordo at Niantic Sangamon Valley High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Niantic Sangamon Valley moved in front of Cerro Gordo 28-16 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second, third and fourth quarters as the Storm and the Broncos were both scoreless.

The Normal defense stifles Normal West

Defense dominated as Normal pitched a 43-0 shutout of Normal West in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

Last season, Normal West and Normal squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Normal Community High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Normal faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Normal University outlasts Springfield Southeast

Normal University eventually beat Springfield Southeast 42-26 during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Normal University a 21-6 lead over Springfield Southeast.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Normal University charged to a 35-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pioneers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Spartans' 20-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Normal University and Springfield Southeast squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Normal University High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Normal University faced off against Springfield and Springfield Southeast took on Decatur MacArthur on Aug. 26 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

Pana exhales after close call with Piasa Southwestern

Pana topped Piasa Southwestern 30-22 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Pana an 8-0 lead over Piasa Southwestern.

The Panthers opened a close 16-8 gap over the Piasa Birds at halftime.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Piasa Southwestern inched back to a 16-14 deficit.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

Last season, Pana and Piasa Southwestern squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Piasa Southwestern High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Piasa Southwestern faced off against Gillespie.

Peoria shuts out Urbana

A suffocating defense helped Peoria handle Urbana 92-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Peoria faced off against Rochester and Urbana took on Champaign Centennial on Aug. 26 at Champaign Centennial High School.

Pontiac tops Rantoul

It was a tough night for Rantoul which was overmatched by Pontiac in this 40-14 verdict.

Last season, Pontiac and Rantoul squared off on Sept. 10, 2021 at Pontiac Township High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Pontiac faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and Rantoul took on Peotone on Aug. 25 at Peotone High School.

Rochester crushes Decatur MacArthur

Rochester dominated Decatur MacArthur 49-21 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

The last time Rochester and Decatur MacArthur played in a 49-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Southeast and Rochester took on Peoria on Aug. 25 at Peoria High School.

Sherrard survives for narrow win over Warrensburg-Latham

Sherrard posted a narrow 24-15 win over Warrensburg-Latham at Warrensburg-Latham High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Sherrard opened with a 7-6 advantage over Warrensburg-Latham through the first quarter.

The Cardinals jumped a narrow margin over the Tigers as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

It took a 10-0 rally, but the Tigers were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Springfield claims victory against Lincoln

Springfield collected a solid win over Lincoln in a 29-12 verdict on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Springfield a 7-6 lead over Lincoln.

The Senators fought to a 15-6 intermission margin at the Railsplitters' expense.

Springfield darted to a 22-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Senators got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Springfield faced off against Normal University and Lincoln took on Springfield Lanphier on Aug. 26 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin sets early tone to dominate Jacksonville

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 51-10 win over Jacksonville for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darted in front of Jacksonville 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones' offense charged in front for a 28-10 lead over the Crimsons at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin roared to a 48-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Jacksonville played in a 55-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Normal.

St. Joseph-Ogden records thin win against Fairbury Prairie Central

St. Joseph-Ogden topped Fairbury Prairie Central 26-19 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave St. Joseph-Ogden a 13-6 lead over Fairbury Prairie Central.

The Spartans fought to a 16-6 intermission margin at the Hawks' expense.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Fairbury Prairie Central got within 19-13.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

The last time Fairbury Prairie Central and St Joseph-Ogden played in a 55-28 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Fairbury Prairie Central squared off with Tolono Unity in a football game.

Sullivan's speedy start jolts Toledo Cumberland

Sullivan broke to an early lead and topped Toledo Cumberland 33-12 during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

Sullivan opened with a 14-0 advantage over Toledo Cumberland through the first quarter.

The Redskins registered a 33-6 advantage at halftime over the Pirates.

Toledo Cumberland didn't give up, slicing the gap to 33-12 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Taylorville shuts out Columbia

Taylorville's defense throttled Columbia, resulting in a 15-0 shutout on Sept. 8 in Illinois football.

Taylorville jumped in front of Columbia 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tornadoes' offense darted in front for a 15-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Recently on Aug. 25, Taylorville squared off with Olney Richland County in a football game.

Tolono Unity takes down Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central

Tolono Unity controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-9 win against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

Last season, Tolono Unity and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Tolono Unity High School.

Super start fuels Villa Grove's victory over Nokomis

Villa Grove grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 19-12 win against Nokomis for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Villa Grove jumped in front of Nokomis 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Nokomis got within 13-6.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 26, Nokomis squared off with Arcola in a football game.

Washington overpowers Metamora in thorough fashion

Washington controlled the action to earn an impressive 45-7 win against Metamora on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Washington darted in front of Metamora 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a thin 17-7 gap over the Redbirds at halftime.

Washington pulled to a 31-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Washington and Metamora squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Washington Community High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Metamora faced off against Sterling and Washington took on Maple Park Kaneland on Aug. 25 at Maple Park Kaneland High School.

Williamsville takes advantage of early margin to defeat Pittsfield

Williamsville rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-13 win over Pittsfield for an Illinois high school football victory at Williamsville High on Sept. 8.

Williamsville opened with a 28-0 advantage over Pittsfield through the first quarter.

The Bullets opened a huge 35-7 gap over the Saukees at halftime.

Williamsville breathed fire to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Saukees rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Bullets prevailed.

Wilmette Loyola delivers statement win over Chicago Marist

Wilmette Loyola left no doubt on Friday, controlling Chicago Marist from start to finish for a 34-7 victory in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Wilmette Loyola and Chicago Marist settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Ramblers fought to a 10-7 halftime margin at the RedHawks' expense.

Wilmette Loyola breathed fire to a 24-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Ramblers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

The last time Wilmette Loyola and Chicago Marist played in a 28-17 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 26, Chicago Marist squared off with Glen Ellyn Glenbard West in a football game.

Wilmington rides to cruise-control win over Lisle

It was a tough night for Lisle which was overmatched by Wilmington in this 49-7 verdict.

Wilmington opened with a 14-7 advantage over Lisle through the first quarter.

The Wildcats' offense pulled in front for a 29-7 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Wilmington breathed fire to a 48-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Wilmington and Lisle played in a 39-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Lisle squared off with Harvard in a football game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.