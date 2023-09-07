Chicago Academy's speedy start jolts Chicago Schurz

Chicago Academy took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Chicago Schurz 40-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 7.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Chicago Academy faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Chicago Corliss pushes over Chicago Agricultural Science

Chicago Corliss knocked off Chicago Agricultural Science 26-16 on Sept. 7 in Illinois football.

Chicago Englewood STEM shuts out Chicago Solorio

A suffocating defense helped Chicago Englewood STEM handle Chicago Solorio 52-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 7.

Chicago Mather slips past Chicago Lincoln Park

Chicago Mather posted a narrow 26-17 win over Chicago Lincoln Park in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 7.

The first quarter gave Chicago Mather a 26-17 lead over Chicago Lincoln Park.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Chicago Mather faced off against Chicago Curie.

Chicago Phillips shuts out Chicago Curie

Chicago Phillips' defense throttled Chicago Curie, resulting in a 54-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on Sept. 7.

Chicago Vocational posts win at Chicago Carver's expense

Chicago Vocational knocked off Chicago Carver 34-14 for an Illinois high school football victory at Chicago Vocational Career on Sept. 7.

Last season, Chicago Carver and Chicago Vocational squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Chicago Carver Military Academy.

Recently on Aug. 26, Chicago Vocational squared off with Chicago Hyde Park in a football game.

