Chicago Crane takes down Chicago Speer

Chicago Crane unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Chicago Speer 57-6 Saturday during this Illinois football game.

Chicago Dunbar allows no points against Chicago Kelly

Defense dominated as Chicago Dunbar pitched a 56-0 shutout of Chicago Kelly in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 2.

Chicago Johnson tops Chicago King

Chicago Johnson handled Chicago King 46-6 in an impressive showing at Chicago Johnson College Prep on Sept. 2 in Illinois football action.

The Chicago Julian defense stifles Chicago Tilden

Chicago Julian's defense throttled Chicago Tilden, resulting in a 38-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Recently on Aug. 25, Chicago Julian squared off with Chicago Fenger in a football game.

Chicago Kennedy earns stressful win over Chicago Bowen

Chicago Kennedy posted a narrow 28-26 win over Chicago Bowen in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 2.

The Chicago Lindblom defense stifles Chicago Solorio

Defense dominated as Chicago Lindblom pitched a 41-0 shutout of Chicago Solorio in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 2.

Last season, Chicago Lindblom and Chicago Solorio faced off on Sept. 24, 2022 at Chicago Lindblom Academy.

Chicago Little Village secures a win over Chicago Fenger

Chicago Little Village grabbed a 28-12 victory at the expense of Chicago Fenger at Chicago Fenger High on Sept. 2 in Illinois football action.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Chicago Fenger faced off against Chicago Julian.

The Chicago Mather defense stifles Chicago Academy

Defense dominated as Chicago Mather pitched a 30-0 shutout of Chicago Academy in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 2.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Chicago Academy faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

The Chicago Rauner defense stifles Chicago Gage Park

A suffocating defense helped Chicago Rauner handle Chicago Gage Park 62-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Chicago Rauner faced off against Chicago North Lawndale.

The Chicago Senn defense stifles Chicago Von Steuben

A suffocating defense helped Chicago Senn handle Chicago Von Steuben 16-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 2.

Last season, Chicago Senn and Chicago Von Steuben squared off on Oct. 6, 2022 at Chicago Senn High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Chicago Senn squared off with Chicago Golder in a football game.

Chicago South Shore dominates Chicago Pritzker

Chicago South Shore dismissed Chicago Pritzker by a 48-6 count on Sept. 2 in Illinois football action.

Chicago Steinmetz overpowers Chicago DuSable in thorough fashion

Chicago Steinmetz's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago DuSable 38-8 on Sept. 2 in Illinois football action.

Chicago UIC squeezes past Chicago UCCS-Woodlawn

Chicago UIC topped Chicago UCCS-Woodlawn 20-12 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 2.

Recently on Aug. 25, Chicago UCCS-Woodlawn squared off with Chicago Marine in a football game.

Chicago UP-Bronzeville overcomes Chicago Hansberry in seat-squirming affair

Chicago UP-Bronzeville posted a narrow 14-6 win over Chicago Hansberry for an Illinois high school football victory at Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville Academy.

Recently on Aug. 25, Chicago Hansberry squared off with Chicago Corliss in a football game.

Chicago Westinghouse defeats Chicago Hyde Park

Chicago Westinghouse earned a convincing 33-8 win over Chicago Hyde Park in an Illinois high school football matchup.

East Moline United Township delivers statement win over Chicago Muchin

East Moline United Township dominated Chicago Muchin 60-6 on Sept. 2 in Illinois football.

Recently on Aug. 25, Chicago Muchin squared off with Summit Argo in a football game.

Jacksonville Routt allows no points against White Hall North Greene

A suffocating defense helped Jacksonville Routt handle White Hall North Greene 48-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 2.

Jacksonville Routt darted in front of White Hall North Greene 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets' offense jumped in front for a 27-0 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

Jacksonville Routt pulled to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Kincaid South Fork dominates Danville Schlarman

Kincaid South Fork raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 66-28 win over Danville Schlarman during this Illinois football game.

Peoria overwhelms Danville

Peoria earned a convincing 56-32 win over Danville in Illinois high school football on Sept. 2.

Last season, Peoria and Danville squared off on Sept. 10, 2021 at Danville High School.

The Peoria Notre Dame defense stifles Urbana

Peoria Notre Dame's defense throttled Urbana, resulting in a 70-0 shutout in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 2.

Sycamore prevails over Chicago Simeon

Sycamore controlled the action to earn an impressive 28-6 win against Chicago Simeon for an Illinois high school football victory at Chicago Simeon Academy.

The first quarter gave Sycamore a 7-0 lead over Chicago Simeon.

The Spartans' offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over the Wolverines at halftime.

Sycamore jumped to a 21-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

