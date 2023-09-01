Super start fuels Arthur ALAH's victory over Villa Grove

After jumping in front early, Arthur ALAH held off Villa Grove squad for a 43-35 win in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Arthur ALAH a 21-8 lead over Villa Grove.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Knights chalked up this decision in spite of the Blue Devils' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Arthur ALAH and Villa Grove faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Villa Grove High School.

Athens dominates Pleasant Plains

Athens controlled the action to earn an impressive 63-21 win against Pleasant Plains in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Athens opened with a 21-0 advantage over Pleasant Plains through the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 40-14 intermission margin at the Cardinals' expense.

Athens steamrolled to a 63-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Athens and Pleasant Plains squared off on Sept. 10, 2021 at Pleasant Plains High School.

The Aurora Marmion defense stifles Chicago Curie

Aurora Marmion's defense throttled Chicago Curie, resulting in a 40-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.

West Aurora delivers statement win over Chicago Bulls

West Aurora left no doubt on Friday, controlling Chicago Bulls from start to finish for a 45-24 victory for an Illinois high school football victory at West Aurora High.

Belleville Althoff dominates Decatur St. Teresa in convincing showing

Belleville Althoff dominated from start to finish in an imposing 46-13 win over Decatur St. Teresa in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Belleville Althoff breathed fire in front of Decatur St. Teresa 28-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Crusaders fought to a 34-7 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Belleville Althoff pulled to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Crusaders skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Decatur St Teresa and Belleville Althoff squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School.

Belleville East scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Pekin

A swift early pace pushed Belleville East past Pekin Friday 34-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Last season, Pekin and Belleville East squared off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Pekin High School.

Bethany Okaw Valley sets early tone to dominate Arcola

Bethany Okaw Valley left no doubt in recording a 54-6 win over Arcola in Illinois high school football on Sept. 1.

Bloomington Central Catholic shuts out Rantoul

A suffocating defense helped Bloomington Central Catholic handle Rantoul 56-0 at Rantoul Township High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

The last time Bloomington Central Catholic and Rantoul played in a 34-6 game on Sept. 3, 2021.

The Catlin Salt Fork defense stifles Hoopeston

Catlin Salt Fork's defense throttled Hoopeston, resulting in a 45-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on Sept. 1.

The Storm opened a narrow 14-0 gap over the Cornjerkers at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Storm got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 31-0 edge.

Cerro Gordo allows no points against Oakland Tri-County

A suffocating defense helped Cerro Gordo handle Oakland Tri-County 16-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Champaign Centennial darts by Peoria Manual

It was a tough night for Peoria Manual which was overmatched by Champaign Centennial in this 35-8 verdict.

Champaign Centennial opened with a 14-8 advantage over Peoria Manual through the first quarter.

The Chargers fought to a 21-8 halftime margin at the Rams' expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Champaign Centennial and Peoria Manual were both scoreless.

The Chargers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Champaign Centennial and Peoria Manual faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Champaign Centennial High School.

Champaign St. Thomas More barely beats Flanagan-Cornell

Champaign St. Thomas More topped Flanagan-Cornell 20-17 in a tough tilt in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 1.

Champaign St. Thomas More jumped in front of Flanagan-Cornell 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons trimmed the margin to make it 20-15 at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Falcons closed the lead with a 2-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Flanagan-Cornell and Champaign St Thomas More faced off on Oct. 23, 2021 at Champaign Saint Thomas More High School.

Charleston scores early, pulls away from Paris

A swift early pace pushed Charleston past Paris Friday 58-20 for an Illinois high school football victory at Paris High.

The Chatham Glenwood defense stifles Springfield Lanphier

Defense dominated as Chatham Glenwood pitched a 77-0 shutout of Springfield Lanphier during this Illinois football game.

Last season, Chatham Glenwood and Springfield Lanphier squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School.

Chicago Christ the King overpowers Elmwood Park in thorough fashion

Chicago Christ the King earned a convincing 48-3 win over Elmwood Park in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Chicago De La Salle allows no points against Chicago Clark

Chicago De La Salle's defense throttled Chicago Clark, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Chicago Dyett shuts out Chicago Richards

Chicago Dyett's defense throttled Chicago Richards, resulting in a 46-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Last season, Chicago Dyett and Chicago Richards faced off on Sept. 30, 2021 at Chicago Richards Career Academy.

Chicago Golder survives for narrow win over Chicago Back of the Yards

Chicago Golder posted a narrow 10-7 win over Chicago Back of the Yards in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Panthers held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Chicago Hope darts past Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian with early burst

Chicago Hope took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian 28-9 in California high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Chicago Hope a 13-3 lead over Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian.

Chicago Hope registered a 21-3 advantage at intermission over Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian.

Chicago Hope jumped to a 28-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian managed a 6-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Recently on Aug. 21, Chicago Hope squared off with Rockford Christian Life in a football game.

Chicago Lane Tech pushes over Lansing T.F. South

Chicago Lane Tech grabbed a 14-3 victory at the expense of Lansing T.F. South in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Last season, Lansing T.F. South and Chicago Lane Tech faced off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Lansing T.F. South High School.

Chicago Leo darts past Melrose Park Walther with early burst

Chicago Leo scored early and often in a 49-2 win over Melrose Park Walther in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Chicago Lincoln Park allows no points against Chicago Lake View

Defense dominated as Chicago Lincoln Park pitched a 14-0 shutout of Chicago Lake View for an Illinois high school football victory at Chicago Lincoln Park High.

Super start fuels Chicago Marist's victory over Chicago Brother Rice

Chicago Marist took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 30-24 victory over upstart Chicago Brother Rice during this Illinois football game.

Last season, Chicago Marist and Chicago Brother Rice squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Chicago Brother Rice High School.

Chicago Mt. Carmel pushes over Chicago Morgan Park

Chicago Mt. Carmel handed Chicago Morgan Park a tough 22-12 loss during this Illinois football game.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Caravan's offense thundered in front for a 22-0 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Chicago Morgan Park drew within 22-6 in the third quarter.

The Mustangs narrowed the gap 6-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Chicago Payton overcomes Chicago Phoenix in seat-squirming affair

Chicago Payton topped Chicago Phoenix 17-16 in a tough tilt for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Chicago Payton and Chicago Phoenix were both scoreless.

The Firebirds moved ahead by earning an 8-7 advantage over the Grizzlies at the end of the second quarter.

Chicago Payton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-8 lead over Chicago Phoenix.

The Firebirds rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Grizzlies skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Chicago St. Rita thwarts Chicago Kenwood's quest

Chicago St. Rita grabbed a 33-20 victory at the expense of Chicago Kenwood during this Illinois football game.

Chicago St. Rita jumped in front of Chicago Kenwood 23-8 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Chicago St. Rita jumped to a 29-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Broncos narrowed the gap 12-4 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Chicago Vocational escapes close call with Chicago Goode

Chicago Vocational posted a narrow 26-22 win over Chicago Goode in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Chicago Vocational a 26-22 lead over Chicago Goode.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Chicago Goode and Chicago Vocational faced off on Oct. 6, 2022 at Chicago Sarah E. Goode Academy.

The Coal City defense stifles Canton

A suffocating defense helped Coal City handle Canton 41-0 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Coal City a 13-0 lead over Canton.

The Coalers registered a 27-0 advantage at intermission over the Little Giants.

Coal City steamrolled to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Clinton comes up short in matchup with Downs Tri-Valley

Downs Tri-Valley notched a win against Clinton 34-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The Vikings opened a monstrous 21-0 gap over the Maroons at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Maroons rallied with a 14-13 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Vikings prevailed.

Dunlap earns solid win over Rock Island

Dunlap collected a solid win over Rock Island in a 21-7 verdict in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Dunlap opened with a 21-0 advantage over Rock Island through the first quarter.

Rock Island fought back in the third quarter to make it 21-7.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Rock Island and Dunlap played in a 26-13 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

East Peoria takes down Aurora Central Catholic

It was a tough night for Aurora Central Catholic which was overmatched by East Peoria in this 57-20 verdict.

Last season, East Peoria and Aurora Central Catholic squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Aurora Central Catholic High School.

El Paso-Gridley tops Minonk Fieldcrest

El Paso-Gridley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-8 win over Minonk Fieldcrest for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The last time El Paso-Gridley and Minonk Fieldcrest played in a 26-0 game on Sept. 3, 2021.

Elmhurst ICCP shuts out Chicago Orr

A suffocating defense helped Elmhurst ICCP handle Chicago Orr 34-0 on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Fithian Oakwood dominates Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Fithian Oakwood rolled past Georgetown-Ridge Farm for a comfortable 61-22 victory in Illinois high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Fithian Oakwood a 7-0 lead over Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

The Comets fought to a 41-6 halftime margin at the Buffaloes' expense.

Fithian Oakwood jumped to a 55-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Comets chalked up this decision in spite of the Buffaloes' spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Fithian Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.

Jacksonville pockets slim win over Decatur MacArthur

Jacksonville finally found a way to top Decatur MacArthur 35-34 for an Illinois high school football victory at Decatur Macarthur High.

The first quarter gave Jacksonville a 14-7 lead over Decatur MacArthur.

The Generals had a 28-14 edge on the Crimsons at the beginning of the third quarter.

Decatur MacArthur moved a close margin over Jacksonville as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The final quarter was decisive for the Crimsons, as they climbed out of a hole with a 35-34 scoring margin.

Last season, Jacksonville and Decatur MacArthur faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

Kankakee earns stressful win over Washington

Kankakee finally found a way to top Washington 7-3 on Sept. 1 in Illinois football.

Kankakee darted in front of Washington 7-3 going into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first, second and fourth quarters.

The last time Kankakee and Washington played in a 42-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Kentland South Newton barely beats Fisher

Kentland South Newton posted a narrow 38-31 win over Fisher during this Indiana football game.

Le Roy allows no points against Macon Meridian

Le Roy's defense throttled Macon Meridian, resulting in a 41-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory at Le Roy High.

Lincoln takes advantage of early margin to defeat Decatur Eisenhower

An early dose of momentum helped Lincoln to a 46-6 runaway past Decatur Eisenhower during this Illinois football game.

Lincolnshire Stevenson bests Chicago Taft

Lincolnshire Stevenson dismissed Chicago Taft by a 52-24 count for an Illinois high school football victory at Chicago Taft High.

Lisle Benet tops Moline

Lisle Benet dominated from start to finish in an imposing 38-7 win over Moline in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 1.

Lisle Benet opened with a 14-7 advantage over Moline through the first quarter.

The Redwings' offense jumped in front for a 38-7 lead over the Maroons at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Lisle Benet and Moline squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Lisle Benet Academy.

The Mahomet-Seymour defense stifles Highland

Defense dominated as Mahomet-Seymour pitched a 28-0 shutout of Highland on Sept. 1 in Illinois football.

Maroa-Forsyth takes advantage of early margin to defeat Auburn

Maroa-Forsyth rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-6 win over Auburn for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Maroa-Forsyth a 12-0 lead over Auburn.

Maroa-Forsyth fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at Auburn's expense.

Maroa-Forsyth stormed to a 49-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Metamora darts past La Salle-Peru with early burst

A swift early pace pushed Metamora past La Salle-Peru Friday 37-6 on Sept. 1 in Illinois football.

Metamora steamrolled in front of La Salle-Peru 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Redbirds fought to a 30-6 intermission margin at the Cavaliers' expense.

Metamora pulled to a 37-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Metamora and La Salle-Peru played in a 16-8 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Monticello rides to cruise-control win over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central

Monticello dismissed Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central by a 52-13 count for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Last season, Monticello and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central squared off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Monticello High School.

Moweaqua Central A&M collects victory over Marshall

Moweaqua Central A&M collected a solid win over Marshall in a 29-14 verdict on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Moweaqua Central A&M a 29-14 lead over Marshall.

Neither defense permitted points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Moweaqua Central A&M and Marshall faced off on Sept. 3, 2022 at Marshall High School.

Mt. Zion earns solid win over Troy Triad

Mt. Zion grabbed a 39-28 victory at the expense of Troy Triad in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

New Berlin overpowers Petersburg PORTA in thorough fashion

New Berlin dominated Petersburg PORTA 48-6 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 1.

New Berlin opened with a 7-6 advantage over Petersburg PORTA through the first quarter.

The Pretzels' offense jumped in front for a 14-6 lead over the Bluejays at halftime.

New Berlin jumped to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pretzels held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Niles Notre Dame collects victory over Chicago St. Patrick

Niles Notre Dame knocked off Chicago St. Patrick 24-14 on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Dons fought to a 17-7 halftime margin at the Shamrocks' expense.

Chicago St. Patrick fought back in the third quarter to make it 17-14.

The Dons held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Niles Notre Dame and Chicago St Patrick played in a 35-14 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Nokomis prevails over Argenta-Oreana

Nokomis rolled past Argenta-Oreana for a comfortable 46-14 victory at Nokomis High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Nokomis opened with an 8-0 advantage over Argenta-Oreana through the first quarter.

The Redskins fought to a 32-8 intermission margin at the Bombers' expense.

Nokomis thundered to a 38-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redskins got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.

Normal delivers statement win over Champaign Central

Normal dominated from start to finish in an imposing 57-6 win over Champaign Central in Illinois high school football on Sept. 1.

Last season, Normal and Champaign Central faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Normal Community High School.

Normal West rides to cruise-control win over Bloomington

Normal West rolled past Bloomington for a comfortable 35-14 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Normal West opened with a 21-14 advantage over Bloomington through the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a thin 28-14 gap over the Purple Raiders at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Normal West and Bloomington were both scoreless.

The Wildcats held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Normal West and Bloomington squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Bloomington High School.

Norridge Ridgewood crushes Chicago Clemente

It was a tough night for Chicago Clemente which was overmatched by Norridge Ridgewood in this 48-6 verdict.

Oak Park Fenwick narrowly defeats Chicago St. Ignatius

Oak Park Fenwick handed Chicago St. Ignatius a tough 27-13 loss on Sept. 1 in Illinois football.

Last season, Chicago St. Ignatius and Oak Park Fenwick squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Oak Park Fenwick High School.

Palos Heights Shepard scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Chicago Brooks

Palos Heights Shepard rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 42-14 win over Chicago Brooks on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Palos Heights Shepard opened with a 28-6 advantage over Chicago Brooks through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Astros got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

Pana narrowly defeats Carlinville

Pana eventually beat Carlinville 30-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Cavaliers with a 7-0 lead over the Panthers heading into the second quarter.

Pana broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 23-7 lead over Carlinville.

The Cavaliers narrowed the gap 13-7 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Pana and Carlinville faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Pana High School.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda tacks win on Newton

Paxton-Buckley-Loda controlled the action to earn an impressive 55-8 win against Newton for an Illinois high school football victory at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High.

Peoria Richwoods pushes over Springfield Southeast

Peoria Richwoods knocked off Springfield Southeast 24-12 during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Peoria Richwoods a 14-0 lead over Springfield Southeast.

The Knights' offense breathed fire in front for a 17-0 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Springfield Southeast fought to within 24-12.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Princeville prevails over Havana

Princeville dismissed Havana by a 36-14 count on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Rochester shuts out Springfield

A suffocating defense helped Rochester handle Springfield 58-0 at Rochester High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Rochester steamrolled in front of Springfield 30-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 51-0 halftime margin at the Senators' expense.

Rochester charged to a 58-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Rochester and Springfield faced off on Sept. 10, 2022 at Springfield High School.

Seneca tacks win on Lisle

Seneca dominated from start to finish in an imposing 40-7 win over Lisle for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Shelbyville holds off Eureka

Shelbyville finally found a way to top Eureka 44-36 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Shelbyville jumped in front of Eureka 30-21 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams' offense stormed in front for a 44-28 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Hornets outpointed the Rams 8-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's speedy start jolts Normal University

A swift early pace pushed Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin past Normal University Friday 35-17 on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 15-3 advantage over Normal University through the first quarter.

The Pioneers battled back to make it 15-9 at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped to a 28-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Normal University played in a 49-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

St. Joseph-Ogden overcomes Tolono Unity in seat-squirming affair

St. Joseph-Ogden topped Tolono Unity 38-35 in a tough tilt on Sept. 1 in Illinois football.

Tolono Unity showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-3 advantage over St. Joseph-Ogden as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Rockets with a 28-18 lead over the Spartans heading into the second quarter.

St. Joseph-Ogden broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-35 lead over Tolono Unity.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Stanford Olympia overwhelms Pittsfield

Stanford Olympia handled Pittsfield 35-14 in an impressive showing on Sept. 1 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Stanford Olympia a 7-6 lead over Pittsfield.

The Spartans registered a 22-14 advantage at intermission over the Saukees.

Stanford Olympia jumped to a 29-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Stanford Olympia and Pittsfield played in a 51-12 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Stockton rides to cruise-control win over Heyworth

It was a tough night for Heyworth which was overmatched by Stockton in this 47-13 verdict.

Taylorville routs Robinson

Taylorville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 35-13 win over Robinson at Taylorville High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Taylorville a 14-7 lead over Robinson.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Taylorville stormed to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Maroons rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Tornadoes skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Toledo Cumberland overwhelms Niantic Sangamon Valley

Toledo Cumberland rolled past Niantic Sangamon Valley for a comfortable 41-14 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Last season, Toledo Cumberland and Niantic Sangamon Valley squared off on Oct. 22, 2021 at Niantic Sangamon Valley High School.

Tuscola posts win at Carlyle's expense

Tuscola notched a win against Carlyle 49-30 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Tuscola a 21-14 lead over Carlyle.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Indians fought to 28-22.

Tuscola jumped to a 42-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Virden North Mac carves slim margin over Gillespie

Virden North Mac topped Gillespie 28-22 in a tough tilt in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 1.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Miners with a 22-14 lead over the Panthers heading into the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Virden North Mac and Gillespie locked in a 22-22 stalemate.

The Panthers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Virden North Mac and Gillespie squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Virden North Mac High School.

Westmont claims tight victory against Chicago Prosser

Westmont finally found a way to top Chicago Prosser 27-21 for an Illinois high school football victory at Westmont High.

Westville earns narrow win over Bismarck BHRA

Westville topped Bismarck BHRA 31-22 in a tough tilt in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 1.

Last season, Bismarck BHRA and Westville faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin High School.

