Chicago Agricultural Science earns narrow win over Chicago Comer

Chicago Agricultural Science posted a narrow 20-16 win over Chicago Comer on Aug. 31 in Illinois football.

The last time Chicago Comer and Chicago Agricultural Science played in a 34-0 game on Sept. 30, 2021.

Chicago North Grand allows no points against Chicago Business and Finance

Defense dominated as Chicago North Grand pitched a 40-0 shutout of Chicago Business and Finance for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 31.

Chicago North Lawndale prevails over Chicago Collins

Chicago North Lawndale recorded a big victory over Chicago Collins 42-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 31.

Chicago Sullivan shuts out Chicago Schurz

Defense dominated as Chicago Sullivan pitched a 28-0 shutout of Chicago Schurz on Aug. 31 in Illinois football action.

Last season, Chicago Sullivan and Chicago Schurz faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Chicago Sullivan High School.

Farmer City Blue Ridge overpowers St. Anne in thorough fashion

Farmer City Blue Ridge rolled past St. Anne for a comfortable 30-6 victory in Illinois high school football on Aug. 31.

