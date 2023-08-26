Nokomis comes up short in matchup with Arcola 34-16

Arcola pushed past Nokomis for a 34-16 win for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 26.

Arcola opened with a 6-0 advantage over Nokomis through the first quarter.

The Purple Riders fought to a 27-8 halftime margin at the Redskins' expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Purple Riders maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-7 in the final quarter.

Arthur ALAH denies Argenta-Oreana's challenge 30-18

Arthur ALAH grabbed a 30-18 victory at the expense of Argenta-Oreana in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Arthur ALAH a 14-12 lead over Argenta-Oreana.

Arthur ALAH jumped to a 30-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Arthur ALAH and Argenta-Oreana squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School.

Champaign Centennial overwhelms Urbana 49-14

Champaign Centennial earned a convincing 49-14 win over Urbana during this Illinois football game.

Champaign St. Thomas More delivers statement win over Farmer City Blue Ridge 34-6

Champaign St. Thomas More's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Farmer City Blue Ridge 34-6 in Illinois high school football on Aug. 26.

Both teams were blanked in the first and second quarters.

The third quarter gave Champaign St. Thomas More a 26-6 lead over Farmer City Blue Ridge.

The Sabers cruised through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with an 8-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Champaign St Thomas More and Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off on Sept. 10, 2021 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School.

Chatham Glenwood delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Danville 14-12

Chatham Glenwood fought ahead of Danville 14-12 in a close game in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 26.

Chicago Agricultural Science allows no points against Chicago Solorio 41-0

Chicago Agricultural Science's defense throttled Chicago Solorio, resulting in a 41-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Chicago Amundsen edges past Skokie Niles North in tough test 7-6

Chicago Amundsen didn't flinch, finally repelling Skokie Niles North 7-6 in Illinois high school football on Aug. 26.

Chicago Dyett secures a win over Chicago Longwood 26-8

Chicago Dyett handed Chicago Longwood a tough 26-8 loss in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 26.

Chicago Goode tacks win on Chicago Pritzker 36-6

Chicago Goode handled Chicago Pritzker 36-6 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 26.

Last season, Chicago Goode and Chicago Pritzker faced off on Oct. 29, 2022 at Chicago Sarah E. Goode Academy.

Chicago Hubbard dominates Chicago Payton in convincing showing 82-17

Chicago Hubbard raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 82-17 win over Chicago Payton in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 26.

Not for the faint of heart: Chicago Hyde Park topples Chicago Vocational 28-22

Chicago Hyde Park posted a narrow 28-22 win over Chicago Vocational at Chicago Vocational Career on Aug. 26 in Illinois football action.

The start wasn't the problem for Chicago Vocational, as it began with a 22-14 edge over Chicago Hyde Park through the end of the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

A 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Thunderbirds' defeat of the Cavaliers.

The last time Chicago Hyde Park and Chicago Vocational played in a 40-0 game on Sept. 4, 2021.

Chicago Lake View allows no points against Chicago Kennedy 18-0

Defense dominated as Chicago Lake View pitched an 18-0 shutout of Chicago Kennedy for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 26.

Chicago Lindblom shuts out Chicago Richards 30-0

Defense dominated as Chicago Lindblom pitched a 30-0 shutout of Chicago Richards on Aug. 26 in Illinois football.

Not for the faint of heart: Chicago Little Village topples Chicago Bowen 14-8

Chicago Little Village finally found a way to top Chicago Bowen 14-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Chicago Mather allows no points against Chicago Curie 28-0

A suffocating defense helped Chicago Mather handle Chicago Curie 28-0 in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 26.

Chicago Mather took an early lead by forging a 28-0 margin over Chicago Curie after the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

Chicago Mt. Carmel escapes East St. Louis in thin win 36-33

Chicago Mt. Carmel posted a narrow 36-33 win over East St. Louis in Illinois high school football on Aug. 26.

Chicago Orr claims victory against Chicago Rowe-Clark 26-6

Chicago Orr grabbed a 26-6 victory at the expense of Chicago Rowe-Clark during this Illinois football game.

Chicago Phoenix holds off Chicago Maria 30-26

Chicago Phoenix finally found a way to top Chicago Maria 30-26 at Chicago Maria High on Aug. 26 in Illinois football action.

Not for the faint of heart: Chicago Prosser topples Chicago Speer 29-28

Chicago Prosser topped Chicago Speer 29-28 in a tough tilt in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 26.

Chicago South Shore carves slim margin over Chicago Englewood STEM 28-20

Chicago South Shore finally found a way to top Chicago Englewood STEM 28-20 on Aug. 26 in Illinois football action.

The Chicago Heights Bloom defense stifles Chicago UIC 53-0

Chicago Heights Bloom's defense throttled Chicago UIC, resulting in a 53-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 26.

Clinton tops Tremont 43-6

Clinton unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Tremont 43-6 Saturday in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 26.

Dakota overpowers Fisher in thorough fashion 48-12

Dakota earned a convincing 48-12 win over Fisher in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Dakota darted in front of Fisher 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians' offense stormed in front for a 28-6 lead over the Bunnies at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Indians put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Bunnies 20-6 in the last stanza.

Danville Schlarman routs Peoria Quest 52-22

Danville Schlarman's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Peoria Quest 52-22 in Illinois high school football on Aug. 26.

Decatur MacArthur shuts out Springfield Southeast 50-0

Decatur MacArthur's defense throttled Springfield Southeast, resulting in a 50-0 shutout in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 26.

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East bests Chicago Kenwood 52-12

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 52-12 win over Chicago Kenwood in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Griffins fought to a 21-6 intermission margin at the Broncos' expense.

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East charged to a 38-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Griffins shifted into victory gear via a 14-6 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Glen Ellyn Glenbard West overcomes Chicago Marist in seat-squirming affair 7-6

Glen Ellyn Glenbard West posted a narrow 7-6 win over Chicago Marist for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 26.

Neither defense permitted points in the first, second and third quarters.

The Hilltoppers shifted into victory gear via a 7-6 stretch over the final quarter.

Lincoln takes advantage of early margin to defeat Springfield Lanphier 41-8

Lincoln took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Springfield Lanphier 41-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 26.

Lincoln opened with a 19-0 advantage over Springfield Lanphier through the first quarter.

The Railsplitters' offense jumped in front for a 35-0 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Lincoln charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Railsplitters' advantage was wide enough to weather the Lions' 8-0 margin in the final quarter.

The Mt. Zion defense stifles Bartonville Limestone 42-0

Mt. Zion sent Bartonville Limestone home scoreless in a 42-0 decision on Aug. 26 in Illinois football.

Mt. Zion took an early lead by forging a 21-0 margin over Bartonville Limestone after the first quarter.

The Braves' offense pulled in front for a 42-0 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

Both teams were blanked in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Mt Zion and Bartonville Limestone squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Mt Zion High School.

Normal University rally stops Springfield 35-18

Normal University trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 35-18 win over Springfield on Aug. 26 in Illinois football action.

Springfield started on steady ground by forging a 12-6 lead over Normal University at the end of the first quarter.

The Senators took an 18-13 lead over the Pioneers heading to the halftime locker room.

Normal University broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-18 lead over Springfield.

The Pioneers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Springfield and Normal University squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Normal University High School.

Northbrook Glenbrook North shuts out Chicago Lane Tech 29-0

Northbrook Glenbrook North's defense throttled Chicago Lane Tech, resulting in a 29-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 26.

The Spartans registered a 16-0 advantage at halftime over the Champions.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Palos Heights Chicago Christian allows no points against Chicago Sullivan 35-0

Palos Heights Chicago Christian's defense throttled Chicago Sullivan, resulting in a 35-0 shutout during this Illinois football game.

Wheaton-Warrenville South delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Chicago Simeon 12-6

Wheaton-Warrenville South topped Chicago Simeon 12-6 in a tough tilt during this Illinois football game.

Wheaton-Warrenville South jumped in front of Chicago Simeon 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a thin 10-6 gap over the Wolverines at the intermission.

Wheaton-Warrenville South moved to a 12-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.