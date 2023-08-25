Amboy allows no points against Decatur LSA 46-0

A suffocating defense helped Amboy handle Decatur LSA 46-0 during this Illinois football game.

Amboy opened with a 24-0 advantage over Decatur LSA through the first quarter.

The Clippers opened a colossal 40-0 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Amboy roared to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Auburn records thin win against New Berlin 20-13

Auburn posted a narrow 20-13 win over New Berlin in Illinois high school football on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Auburn a 14-7 lead over New Berlin.

The Pretzels stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 14-13.

Auburn jumped to a 20-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Auburn and New Berlin faced off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Auburn High School.

Batavia overpowers Chicago Phillips in thorough fashion 42-20

Batavia dominated Chicago Phillips 42-20 during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Batavia a 21-6 lead over Chicago Phillips.

The Bulldogs fought to a 28-6 intermission margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Batavia roared to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats managed a 14-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Batavia and Chicago Phillips played in a 27-6 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

Bloomington Central Catholic thumps Pontiac outplays 63-6

Bloomington Central Catholic earned a convincing 63-6 win over Pontiac in Illinois high school football on Aug. 25.

The last time Bloomington Central Catholic and Pontiac played in a 46-20 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

Blue Island Eisenhower dominates Chicago Johnson 50-6

Blue Island Eisenhower's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Chicago Johnson 50-6 on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Burbank St. Laurence shuts out Chicago Von Steuben 77-0

A suffocating defense helped Burbank St. Laurence handle Chicago Von Steuben 77-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Charleston dominates Herscher 42-13

Charleston earned a convincing 42-13 win over Herscher on Aug. 25 in Illinois football.

Chicago Brother Rice grinds out close victory over Park Ridge Maine South 10-7

Chicago Brother Rice didn't flinch, finally repelling Park Ridge Maine South 10-7 in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 25.

The Crusaders opened a modest 7-2 gap over the Hawks at halftime.

Park Ridge Maine South responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 10-7.

Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Crusaders and the Hawks were both scoreless.

Chicago Bulls finds OT victory against Chicago Brooks 14-12

Chicago Bulls used overtime to slip past Chicago Brooks 14-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Defense ruled the first, second, third and fourth quarters as the Bulls and the Eagles were both scoreless.

Chicago Bulls got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-12 edge.

The Chicago Clark defense stifles Chicago Collins 38-0

A suffocating defense helped Chicago Clark handle Chicago Collins 38-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 25.

The Eagles registered a 30-0 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Chicago Clark breathed fire to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and fourth quarters.

Chicago Clemente allows no points against Chicago Early College 60-0

A suffocating defense helped Chicago Clemente handle Chicago Early College 60-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Chicago Corliss controls the action and Chicago Hansberry 32-6

Chicago Corliss scored early and often to roll over Chicago Hansberry 32-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Chicago Crane triumphs over Westmont 47-6

Chicago Crane scored early and often to roll over Westmont 47-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Chicago De La Salle records thin win against Arlington Heights St. Viator 29-23

Chicago De La Salle eventually took victory away from Arlington Heights St. Viator 29-23 on Aug. 25 in Illinois football.

The Meteors opened a narrow 14-7 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Chicago De La Salle and Arlington Heights St. Viator were both scoreless.

The Lions enjoyed a 16-15 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Chicago Julian routs Chicago Fenger 36-8

Chicago Julian scored early and often to roll over Chicago Fenger 36-8 on Aug. 25 in Illinois football.

Chicago Leo holds off Kankakee Bishop McNamara 20-19

Chicago Leo posted a narrow 20-19 win over Kankakee Bishop McNamara in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The start wasn't the problem for Kankakee Bishop McNamara, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Chicago Leo through the end of the first quarter.

The Lions' offense jumped in front for a 14-13 lead over the Fightin' Irish at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Lions and the Fightin' Irish each scored in the final quarter.

Chicago Marine edges past Chicago UCCS-Woodlawn in tough test 18-12

Chicago Marine topped Chicago UCCS-Woodlawn 18-12 in a tough tilt at Chicago Marine Leadership Academy on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Chicago Morgan Park shuts out Oak Lawn Richards 42-0

Chicago Morgan Park's defense throttled Oak Lawn Richards, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on Aug. 25.

Chicago North Lawndale takes down Chicago Rauner 52-6

Chicago North Lawndale earned a convincing 52-6 win over Chicago Rauner for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Last season, Chicago North Lawndale and Chicago Rauner faced off on Oct. 9, 2021 at Chicago North Lawndale College Prep.

Chicago Perspectives posts win at Chicago King's expense 36-20

Chicago Perspectives notched a win against Chicago King 36-20 in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 25.

Chicago Senn slips past Chicago Golder 20-17

Chicago Senn topped Chicago Golder 20-17 in a tough tilt on Aug. 25 in Illinois football.

Chicago St. Rita tacks win on Orland Park Sandburg 42-21

Chicago St. Rita scored early and often to roll over Orland Park Sandburg 42-21 in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 25.

Crown Point prevails over Chicago Taft 49-7

Crown Point rolled past Chicago Taft for a comfortable 49-7 victory on Aug. 25 in Indiana football.

Deerfield narrowly defeats Chicago DePaul 34-14

Deerfield collected a solid win over Chicago DePaul in a 34-14 verdict during this Illinois football game.

Dunlap darts by Galesburg 47-14

Dunlap controlled the action to earn an impressive 47-14 win against Galesburg at Galesburg High on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Last season, Dunlap and Galesburg squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Galesburg High School.

Flanagan-Cornell overcomes Biggsville West Central 35-20

Flanagan-Cornell collected a solid win over Biggsville West Central in a 35-20 verdict on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Flanagan-Cornell took an early lead by forging a 7-6 margin over Biggsville West Central after the first quarter.

The Falcons' offense darted in front for a 28-14 lead over the Heat at the intermission.

Flanagan-Cornell charged to a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons' advantage was wide enough to weather the Heat's 6-0 margin in the final quarter.

The Geneseo defense stifles Chicago Comer 56-0

Geneseo's defense throttled Chicago Comer, resulting in a 56-0 shutout during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Geneseo a 28-0 lead over Chicago Comer.

The Maple Leafs registered a 49-0 advantage at halftime over the Catamounts.

Geneseo steamrolled to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Geneseo and Chicago Comer played in a 49-0 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

Hardin Calhoun crushes Jacksonville Routt 50-14

Hardin Calhoun unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Jacksonville Routt 50-14 Friday at Hardin Calhoun High on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Hillsboro delivers statement win over Virden North Mac 31-6

Hillsboro handled Virden North Mac 31-6 in an impressive showing during this Illinois football game.

Linton-Stockton denies Decatur St. Teresa's challenge 35-20

Linton-Stockton pushed past Decatur St. Teresa for a 35-20 win in Indiana high school football on Aug. 25.

Linton-Stockton darted in front of Decatur St. Teresa 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Miners' offense jumped in front for a 13-12 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Linton-Stockton jumped to a 29-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs enjoyed an 8-6 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Lisle bests Harvard 28-7

Lisle dismissed Harvard by a 28-7 count in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Last season, Lisle and Harvard squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Harvard High School.

Lisle Benet rides to cruise-control win over Oak Forest 40-6

Lisle Benet dominated Oak Forest 40-6 on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Lisle Benet took an early lead by forging a 13-6 margin over Oak Forest after the first quarter.

The Redwings opened a small 19-6 gap over the Bengals at halftime.

Lisle Benet pulled to a 33-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redwings shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Lombard Montini defeats Chicago Westinghouse 56-12

Lombard Montini unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Chicago Westinghouse 56-12 Friday in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw dominates Chicago Academy 54-12

Deer Creek-Mackinaw earned a convincing 54-12 win over Chicago Academy for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Deer Creek-Mackinaw a 34-0 lead over Chicago Academy.

The Chiefs registered a 54-12 advantage at halftime over the Cougars.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Sterling comes up short in matchup with Metamora 28-17

Metamora grabbed a 28-17 victory at the expense of Sterling for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Metamora opened with an 8-3 advantage over Sterling through the first quarter.

The Golden Warriors came from behind to grab the advantage 17-14 at intermission over the Redbirds.

Metamora broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-17 lead over Sterling.

Conditioning showed as the Redbirds outscored the Golden Warriors 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

Minonk Fieldcrest breaks out early to defeat Dwight 20-19

Minonk Fieldcrest broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Dwight 20-19 on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Minonk Fieldcrest took an early lead by forging a 12-0 margin over Dwight after the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Trojans closed the lead with a 19-8 margin in the final quarter.

Early offense pushes Momence past Fithian Oakwood 28-21

Momence grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 28-21 win against Fithian Oakwood in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Momence roared in front of Fithian Oakwood 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Athletics opened a massive 28-8 gap over the Comets at halftime.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Fithian Oakwood got within 28-15.

The Comets rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Athletics skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Momence and Fithian Oakwood played in a 45-0 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

Morris blitzes Coal City in dominating victory 43-3

Morris dominated from start to finish in an imposing 43-3 win over Coal City for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 25.

The last time Morris and Coal City played in a 13-3 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

Morton records thin win against Mahomet-Seymour 20-14

Morton didn't flinch, finally repelling Mahomet-Seymour 20-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The start wasn't the problem for Mahomet-Seymour, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Morton through the end of the first quarter.

Morton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-14 lead over Mahomet-Seymour.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Morton and Mahomet-Seymour faced off on Nov. 13, 2021 at Morton High School.

Normal defeats Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 54-14

Normal earned a convincing 54-14 win over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on Aug. 25 in Illinois football.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda slips past Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 46-39

Paxton-Buckley-Loda didn't flinch, finally repelling Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 46-39 during this Illinois football game.

The last time Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central played in a 28-8 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

Pekin secures a win over Rolling Meadows 19-7

Pekin pushed past Rolling Meadows for a 19-7 win at Rolling Meadows High on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Pekin opened with a 7-0 advantage over Rolling Meadows through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Dragons chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 12-7 points differential.

Peotone overwhelms Rantoul 53-6

Peotone unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Rantoul 53-6 Friday in Illinois high school football on Aug. 25.

Peru St. Bede survives for narrow win over Tuscola 34-25

Peru St. Bede finally found a way to top Tuscola 34-25 for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Piasa Southwestern comes back to beat Gillespie 22-7

Piasa Southwestern overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 22-7 win against Gillespie in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The start wasn't the problem for Gillespie, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Piasa Southwestern through the end of the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

A 16-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Piasa Birds' defeat of the Miners.

Last season, Piasa Southwestern and Gillespie squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Piasa Southwestern High School.

Rochester dominates Peoria in convincing showing 40-14

Rochester handled Peoria 40-14 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Rochester a 14-0 lead over Peoria.

The Rockets' offense jumped in front for a 33-0 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Peoria showed its spirit while rallying to within 40-14 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Shelbyville takes down Newton 42-7

Shelbyville rolled past Newton for a comfortable 42-7 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Streator comes back to beat East Peoria 74-29

Streator trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 74-29 win over East Peoria for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 25.

The last time Streator and East Peoria played in a 14-12 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

Summit Argo shuts out Chicago Muchin 49-0

Summit Argo's defense throttled Chicago Muchin, resulting in a 49-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Taylorville overwhelms Olney Richland County 41-6

Taylorville handled Olney Richland County 41-6 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Taylorville opened with a 20-6 advantage over Olney Richland County through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes' offense jumped in front for a 27-6 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Taylorville steamrolled to a 41-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Tolono Unity narrowly defeats Fairbury Prairie Central 27-12

Tolono Unity pushed past Fairbury Prairie Central for a 27-12 win in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Tolono Unity took an early lead by forging a 14-6 margin over Fairbury Prairie Central after the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense pulled in front for a 27-6 lead over the Hawks at halftime.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Fairbury Prairie Central got within 27-12.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Tolono Unity and Fairbury Prairie Central faced off on Nov. 12, 2022 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School.

Washington exhales after close call with Maple Park Kaneland 33-27

Washington fought ahead of Maple Park Kaneland 33-27 in a close game in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Knights took a 13-12 lead over the Panthers heading to the intermission locker room.

Maple Park Kaneland enjoyed a 27-20 lead over Washington to start the fourth quarter.

The Panthers pulled off a stirring 13-0 final quarter to trip the Knights.

Watseka shuts out Georgetown-Ridge Farm 27-0

Defense dominated as Watseka pitched a 27-0 shutout of Georgetown-Ridge Farm in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 25.

Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Buffaloes' expense.

Watseka stormed to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Westville exhales after close call with Catlin Salt Fork 21-14

Westville eventually took victory away from Catlin Salt Fork 21-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Westville moved in front of Catlin Salt Fork 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Tigers and the Storm each scored in the final quarter.

The last time Catlin Salt Fork and Westville played in a 39-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Woodhull Ridgewood allows no points against Pawnee 44-0

A suffocating defense helped Woodhull Ridgewood handle Pawnee 44-0 in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 25.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.