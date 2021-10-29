Boxed in: Villa Park Willowbrook's defense bottles Chicago Whitney Young's attack 44-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Villa Park Willowbrook shutout Chicago Whitney Young 44-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Villa Park Willowbrook stomped on in front of Chicago Whitney Young 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

Villa Park Willowbrook's offense thundered to a 38-0 lead over Chicago Whitney Young at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.