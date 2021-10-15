 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Boxed in: Tolono Unity's defense bottles Paxton-Buckley-Loda's attack 35-0

  • 0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Tolono Unity followed in overpowering Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.

In recent action on October 1, Tolono Unity faced off against Pontiac Township and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Fairbury Prairie Central on October 1 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School. For more, click here.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at intermission.

The Rockets broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-0 lead over the Panthers.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News