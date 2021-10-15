Boxed in: Lincoln's defense bottles Taylorville's attack 42-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Lincoln squeeze Taylorville 42-0 in a shutout effort for an Illinois high school football victory on October 15.

Lincoln jumped in front of Taylorville 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Railsplitters enjoyed a towering margin over the Tornadoes with a 42-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the second and final quarters.

