Boxed in: Dunlap's defense bottles Bartonville Limestone's attack 41-0

A suffocating defense helped Dunlap handle Bartonville Limestone 41-0 in Illinois high school football on September 16.
The first quarter gave Dunlap a 14-0 lead over Bartonville Limestone.
The Eagles opened a lopsided 27-0 gap over the Rockets at the intermission.
Dunlap thundered to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Eagles hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Dunlap and Bartonville Limestone faced off on October 8, 2021 at Bartonville Limestone High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 2 , Dunlap squared off with Rock Island in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.