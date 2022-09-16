 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boxed in: Dunlap's defense bottles Bartonville Limestone's attack 41-0

A suffocating defense helped Dunlap handle Bartonville Limestone 41-0 in Illinois high school football on September 16.

The first quarter gave Dunlap a 14-0 lead over Bartonville Limestone.

The Eagles opened a lopsided 27-0 gap over the Rockets at the intermission.

Dunlap thundered to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Dunlap and Bartonville Limestone faced off on October 8, 2021 at Bartonville Limestone High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 2 , Dunlap squared off with Rock Island in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

