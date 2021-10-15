Boxed in: Deer Creek-Mackinaw's defense bottles Minonk Fieldcrest's attack 36-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Deer Creek-Mackinaw on Friday as it blanked Minonk Fieldcrest 36-0 at Minonk Fieldcrest High on October 15 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave the Chiefs a 14-0 lead over the Knights.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 14-0 at halftime.

The Chiefs took control in the third quarter with a 28-0 advantage over the Knights.

