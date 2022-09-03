Boxed in: Chicago Mt. Carmel's defense bottles Chicago Phillips' attack 44-0

Chicago Mt. Carmel corralled Chicago Phillips' offense and never let go to fuel a 44-0 victory in Illinois high school football action on September 3.
The last time Chicago Mt Carmel and Chicago Phillips played in a 42-0 game on September 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
