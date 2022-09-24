Boxed in: Camp Point Central's defense bottles Jacksonville Routt Catholic's attack 28-0

Camp Point Central's defense kept Jacksonville Routt Catholic under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 28-0 decision on September 24 in Illinois football.

The Panthers fought to a 6-0 intermission margin at the Rockets' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-0 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.