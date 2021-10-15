Boxed in: Arcola's defense bottles Villa Grove-Heritage Coop's attack 28-0

No need for worry, Arcola's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 28-0 shutout of Villa Grove-Heritage Coop during this Illinois football game.

Arcola opened with a 7-0 advantage over Villa Grove-Heritage Coop through the first quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 7-0.

The Purple Riders' determination showed as they carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.