Bolingbrook stonewalls Chicago Simeon 33-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Bolingbrook on Friday as it blanked Chicago Simeon 33-0 during this Illinois football game.
Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless second and third quarters.
The Raiders opened with an 18-0 advantage over the Wolverines through the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.