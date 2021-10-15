Blowout: Normal puts together statement win over Champaign Centennial 35-13

Normal didn't tinker around with Champaign Centennial. A 35-13 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois high school football action on October 15.
In recent action on October 1, Normal faced off against Peoria and Champaign Centennial took on Bloomington on October 1 at Bloomington High School. For more, click here.
The Ironmen broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-13 lead over the Chargers.
Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the first and final quarters.
