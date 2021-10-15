 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Blowout: Normal puts together statement win over Champaign Centennial 35-13

  • 0

Normal didn't tinker around with Champaign Centennial. A 35-13 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois high school football action on October 15.

In recent action on October 1, Normal faced off against Peoria and Champaign Centennial took on Bloomington on October 1 at Bloomington High School. For more, click here.

The Ironmen broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-13 lead over the Chargers.

Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the first and final quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News