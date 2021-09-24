Blowout: Eureka puts together statement win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 29-7

Eureka earned a convincing 29-7 win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley for an Illinois high school football victory on September 24.
Recently on September 10 , Eureka squared up on Heyworth in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Hornets opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.
Eureka remained on top of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley through a scoreless second and third quarters.
