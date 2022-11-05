Blowout: Decatur St. Teresa delivers statement win over Athens 59-33

Decatur St. Teresa gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Athens 59-33 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 21-21 duel in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense jumped in front for a 29-21 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Decatur St. Teresa stormed to a 53-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.