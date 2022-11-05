 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blowout: Decatur St. Teresa delivers statement win over Athens 59-33

Decatur St. Teresa gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Athens 59-33 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 21-21 duel in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense jumped in front for a 29-21 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Decatur St. Teresa stormed to a 53-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

In recent action on October 21, Athens faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Decatur St Teresa took on Warrensburg-Latham on October 21 at Warrensburg-Latham High School. For more, click here.

