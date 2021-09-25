Blowout: Chicago Pritzker College Prep puts together statement win over Chicago Rowe-Clark 42-12

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Chicago Pritzker College Prep turned out the lights on Chicago Rowe-Clark 42-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 25.
In recent action on September 11, Chicago Rowe-Clark faced off against Chicago Marshall and Chicago Pritzker College Prep took on Chicago Foreman on September 11 at Chicago Foreman High School. For more, click here.
The Jaguars' offense took charge to a 30-6 lead over the Masai Lions at halftime.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.
