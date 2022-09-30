Blowout: Chicago Phillips delivers statement win over Chicago Whitney Young 42-7

Chicago Phillips earned a convincing 42-7 win over Chicago Whitney Young on September 30 in Illinois football action.
The first quarter gave Chicago Phillips a 22-7 lead over Chicago Whitney Young.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.
The Wildcats' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 20-0 points differential.
