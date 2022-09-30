 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Blowout: Chicago Phillips delivers statement win over Chicago Whitney Young 42-7

  • 0

Chicago Phillips earned a convincing 42-7 win over Chicago Whitney Young on September 30 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Chicago Phillips a 22-7 lead over Chicago Whitney Young.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Wildcats' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 20-0 points differential.

Last season, Chicago Phillips and Chicago Whitney Young squared off with October 2, 2021 at Chicago Phillips Academy High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 16, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Chicago Clark and Chicago Phillips took on Chicago Westinghouse on September 17 at Chicago Phillips Academy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News