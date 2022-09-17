Blowout: Chicago North Lawndale delivers statement win over Chicago Little Village Lawndale 52-20

Chicago North Lawndale played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Chicago Little Village Lawndale during a 52-20 beating at Chicago North Lawndale Charter on September 17 in Illinois football action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.