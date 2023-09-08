Bloomington posted a narrow 34-26 win over Peoria Notre Dame in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 20-20 duel in the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Purple Raiders held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Bloomington and Peoria Notre Dame played in a 18-12 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.