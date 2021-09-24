Bloomington engulfs Peoria Richwoods in flames 40-7

Bloomington earned a convincing 40-7 win over Peoria Richwoods on September 24 in Illinois football.
In recent action on September 10, Bloomington faced off against Peoria Manual and Peoria Richwoods took on Normal on September 10 at Normal Community High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Bloomington a 27-7 lead over Peoria Richwoods.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
The Purple Raiders' domination showed as they carried a 34-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
