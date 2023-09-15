Bloomington pushed past Danville for a 31-14 win during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

The last time Danville and Bloomington played in a 28-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bloomington faced off against Normal West and Danville took on Peoria on Sept. 2 at Peoria High School.

