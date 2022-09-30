Bloomington Central Catholic's rally cap fits just right in squeezing St. Joseph-Ogden 42-20

St. Joseph-Ogden's advantage forced Bloomington Central Catholic to dig down, but it did to earn a 42-20 win Friday in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.
Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Bloomington Central Catholic faced off on October 1, 2021 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 16, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Monticello and St Joseph-Ogden took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on September 16 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.