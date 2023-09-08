Bloomington Central Catholic controlled the action to earn an impressive 44-7 win against Paxton-Buckley-Loda in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.
Last season, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Bloomington Central Catholic faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Pontiac and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on Aug. 25 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.