A suffocating defense helped Bloomington Central Catholic handle Rantoul 56-0 at Rantoul Township High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.
The last time Bloomington Central Catholic and Rantoul played in a 34-6 game on Sept. 3, 2021.
