Bloomington Central Catholic narrowly edges Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in tight triumph 17-13

Yes, Bloomington Central Catholic looked relaxed while edging Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central, but no autographs please after its 17-13 victory on October 7 in Illinois football action.

The Saints opened a meager 14-7 gap over the Grey Ghosts at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Grey Ghosts closed the lead with a 6-3 margin in the fourth quarter.

