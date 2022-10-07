Bloomington Central Catholic narrowly edges Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in tight triumph 17-13

Yes, Bloomington Central Catholic looked relaxed while edging Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central, but no autographs please after its 17-13 victory on October 7 in Illinois football action.
The Saints opened a meager 14-7 gap over the Grey Ghosts at the intermission.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
The Grey Ghosts closed the lead with a 6-3 margin in the fourth quarter.
