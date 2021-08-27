Bloomington Central Catholic dismantles Pontiac Township in convincing manner 46-20

Bloomington Central Catholic's river of points eventually washed away Pontiac Township in a 46-20 offensive cavalcade for an Illinois high school football victory on August 27. .
Bloomington Central Catholic broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-8 lead over Pontiac Township.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.