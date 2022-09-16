Blank check: Seneca writes off Georgetown-Ridge Farm with nothing but zeroes 62-0

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seneca's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Georgetown-Ridge Farm 62-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 16.

Seneca jumped in front of Georgetown-Ridge Farm 27-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Fighting Irish fought to a 48-0 intermission margin at the Buffaloes' expense.

Seneca breathed fire to a 62-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on September 3 , Georgetown-Ridge Farm squared off with Clifton Central in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

