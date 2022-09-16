Blank check: Rochester writes off Springfield Lanphier with nothing but zeroes 49-0

Rochester's defense was a brick wall that stopped Springfield Lanphier cold, resulting in a 49-0 victory on September 16 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Rochester a 21-0 lead over Springfield Lanphier.

The Rockets' offense roared in front for a 42-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Rochester pulled to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

