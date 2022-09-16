 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blank check: Rochester writes off Springfield Lanphier with nothing but zeroes 49-0

Rochester's defense was a brick wall that stopped Springfield Lanphier cold, resulting in a 49-0 victory on September 16 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Rochester a 21-0 lead over Springfield Lanphier.

The Rockets' offense roared in front for a 42-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Rochester pulled to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Rochester and Springfield Lanphier faced off on October 2, 2021 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For more, click here.

Recently on September 2 , Springfield Lanphier squared off with Jacksonville in a football game . For more, click here.

