Blank check: Rochester writes off Springfield Lanphier with nothing but zeroes 49-0

Rochester's defense was a brick wall that stopped Springfield Lanphier cold, resulting in a 49-0 victory on September 16 in Illinois football.
The first quarter gave Rochester a 21-0 lead over Springfield Lanphier.
The Rockets' offense roared in front for a 42-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.
Rochester pulled to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
