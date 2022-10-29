Blank check: Normal West writes off Danville with nothing but zeroes 21-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Danville as it was blanked 21-0 by Normal West in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.
The Wildcats opened a narrow 14-0 gap over the Vikings at halftime.
Normal West stormed to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.
