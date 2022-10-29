Blank check: Normal West writes off Danville with nothing but zeroes 21-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Danville as it was blanked 21-0 by Normal West in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.

The Wildcats opened a narrow 14-0 gap over the Vikings at halftime.

Normal West stormed to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.