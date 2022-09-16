Blank check: Elgin St. Edward writes off Chicago Christ the King with nothing but zeroes 37-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Elgin St. Edward squeeze Chicago Christ the King 37-0 in a shutout performance in Illinois high school football action on September 16.
Recently on September 3 , Elgin St Edward squared off with Taylorville in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.