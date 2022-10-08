Blank check: Chicago Tilden writes off Chicago Gage Park with nothing but zeroes 34-0

Chicago Tilden's defense kept Chicago Gage Park under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 34-0 decision during this Illinois football game.
In recent action on September 29, Chicago Gage Park faced off against Chicago Lindblom and Chicago Tilden took on Chicago Back of the Yards College Prep on September 29 at Chicago Tilden High School. For a full recap, click here.
