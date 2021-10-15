 Skip to main content
Blank check: Chicago St. Rita writes off New Lenox Providence Catholic 35-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Chicago St. Rita stuffed New Lenox Providence Catholic 35-0 to the tune of a shutout in Illinois high school football action on October 15.

The Mustangs drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Celtics after the first quarter.

Chicago St. Rita's offense took charge to a 35-0 lead over New Lenox Providence Catholic at halftime.

Chicago St. Rita's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the third and final quarters.

Recently on October 1 , Chicago St Rita squared up on La Grange Park Nazareth in a football game . Click here for a recap

