Blank check: Chicago St. Rita writes off New Lenox Providence Catholic 35-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Chicago St. Rita stuffed New Lenox Providence Catholic 35-0 to the tune of a shutout in Illinois high school football action on October 15.
The Mustangs drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Celtics after the first quarter.
Chicago St. Rita's offense took charge to a 35-0 lead over New Lenox Providence Catholic at halftime.
Chicago St. Rita's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the third and final quarters.
