 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Blank check: Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep writes off Milwaukee Rufus King with nothing but zeroes 49-0

  • 0

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep's defense kept Milwaukee Rufus King under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 49-0 decision at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep on September 2 in Illinois football action.

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep opened with a 28-0 advantage over Milwaukee Rufus King through the first quarter.

The Wolfpack registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over the Generals.

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep roared to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News