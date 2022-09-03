Blank check: Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep writes off Milwaukee Rufus King with nothing but zeroes 49-0

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep's defense kept Milwaukee Rufus King under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 49-0 decision at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep on September 2 in Illinois football action.

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep opened with a 28-0 advantage over Milwaukee Rufus King through the first quarter.

The Wolfpack registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over the Generals.

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep roared to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

