It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Chicago Hyde Park's 42-0 beating of Chicago Lindblom in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Chicago Hyde Park drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Chicago Lindblom after the first quarter.

Chicago Hyde Park's offense stormed to a 28-0 lead over Chicago Lindblom at the intermission.

The Thunderbirds remained on top of the Eagles through a scoreless third quarter.

