 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blank check: Chicago Hyde Park writes off Chicago Lindblom 42-0

  • 0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Chicago Hyde Park's 42-0 beating of Chicago Lindblom in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Chicago Hyde Park drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Chicago Lindblom after the first quarter.

Chicago Hyde Park's offense stormed to a 28-0 lead over Chicago Lindblom at the intermission.

The Thunderbirds remained on top of the Eagles through a scoreless third quarter.

Recently on August 28 , Chicago Lindblom squared up on East Moline United Township in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Peoria Notre Dame beats Urbana 1-0

Peoria Notre Dame had the advantage on Urbana 1-0 but the game could not be completed when referees stopped the contest for an Illinois high s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News