Blank check: Chicago Hyde Park writes off Chicago Dunbar 34-0

Chicago Hyde Park's defense throttled Chicago Dunbar, resulting in a shutout win 34-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 2.
Recently on September 23 , Chicago Hyde Park squared up on Chicago Mather in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.
