Blank check: Chicago Dyett writes off Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville 32-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Chicago Dyett's 32-0 beating of Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville at Chicago Dyett High on September 25 in Illinois football action.
In recent action on September 11, Chicago Dyett faced off against Chicago DuSable and Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville took on Chicago UCCS Woodlawn on September 11 at Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville. For a full recap, click here.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
