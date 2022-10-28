Blank check: Chicago Brother Rice writes off Algonquin Jacobs with nothing but zeroes 27-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Chicago Brother Rice stopped Algonquin Jacobs to the tune of a 27-0 shutout on October 28 in Illinois football.

Chicago Brother Rice drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Algonquin Jacobs after the first quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.

Chicago Brother Rice breathed fire to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.

