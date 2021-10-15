Blank check: Chicago Amundsen writes off Chicago Sullivan 34-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Chicago Amundsen stuffed Chicago Sullivan 34-0 to the tune of a shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on October 15.
In recent action on October 7, Chicago Sullivan faced off against Chicago Schurz and Chicago Amundsen took on Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science on October 1 at Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science High School. For a full recap, click here.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
