Blank check: Catlin Salt Fork writes off Fithian Oakwood with nothing but zeroes 41-0

A suffocating defense helped Catlin Salt Fork handle Fithian Oakwood 41-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 22.

Catlin Salt Fork drew first blood by forging a 20-0 margin over Fithian Oakwood after the first quarter.

The Storm fought to a 41-0 halftime margin at the Comets' expense.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Storm and the Comets were both scoreless.

