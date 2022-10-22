Blank check: Catlin Salt Fork writes off Fithian Oakwood with nothing but zeroes 41-0

A suffocating defense helped Catlin Salt Fork handle Fithian Oakwood 41-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 22.
Catlin Salt Fork drew first blood by forging a 20-0 margin over Fithian Oakwood after the first quarter.
The Storm fought to a 41-0 halftime margin at the Comets' expense.
Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Storm and the Comets were both scoreless.
In recent action on October 7, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op and Catlin Salt Fork took on Westville on October 7 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For a full recap, click here.
